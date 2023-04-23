Tara Evans

Kearsarge Regional Middle School Science teacher Tara Evans, center, received the “Master in the Middle” award from the New England League of Middle Schools. With her are New England League of Middle Schools Co-Chair Christopher Pollet, left, and Kearsarge Regional Middle School Science teacher Robert Henry, who nominated Evans.

Babcock joins Littleton Regional Healthcare

Michael Babcock, BBA, RN has joined Littleton Regional Healthcare as director of perioperative services. He oversees LRH’s surgical services, same-day surgery, endoscopy, and central sterile departments.