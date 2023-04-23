Babcock joins Littleton Regional Healthcare
Michael Babcock, BBA, RN has joined Littleton Regional Healthcare as director of perioperative services. He oversees LRH’s surgical services, same-day surgery, endoscopy, and central sterile departments.
Babcock comes to LRH with nearly 30 years of leadership experience in perioperative services. His experience includes six years as a U.S. Navy Corpsman and an additional 14 years as a registered nurse in the U.S. Army Reserves. He has led operating rooms and surgical services teams throughout the country, including playing an instrumental role in the development of neuroscience trauma and cardiovascular programs, executing quality improvement initiatives, and performing New Hampshire’s first surgical benchmarking study.
Fifield named CEO of Members First Credit Union
Courtney Fifield has been named the new CEO of Members First Credit Union.
Fifield brings more than 13 years of credit union management experience and more than two decades in banking and finance to his new role. He is leaving his position as CEO of Athol Credit Union to join the team at Members First.
Fifield holds both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree from Harvard University, where he concentrated in management with minors in finance and organizational behavior.
Costa chosen for Mass. Broadcasters Hall of Fame
Radio station owner Pat Costa of Rye Beach is one of six broadcasters to be inducted into the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame on June 8.
Costa is best-known for bringing the popularity of Spanish music radio stations to the Merrimack Valley and Greater Boston area.
Prior to 1990, Spanish music was relegated to a few hours of weekend block programming on various stations in the Manchester, Lawrence, Lowell, and Haverhill, Mass., areas. Today, among five radio stations that he owns, Costa Eagle Media station, Power 800 AM/102.9 FM WNNW airs a Spanish-language “tropical music” format and is the number-one Spanish language radio broadcaster in Northern New England. Costa Eagle Media also owns WMVX, Valley 98.9 in Salem and WHNM the Moose 103.3 in Laconia.
Merchants Fleet appoints Mitchell to EV post
Merchants Fleet has appointed Patrick Mitchell as manager of electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Mitchell joined Merchants on March 27, and will work closely with Vice President of Fleet Electrification and Sustainability Hari Nayar. Mitchell’s position will support Merchants’ clients with the planning, assessment and deployment of custom-fit charging and infrastructure for their EV fleets.
Mitchell has more than a decade of experience in the charging and infrastructure industry.
Consoletti and Fenimore tapped by Spaulding Academy
Spaulding Academy & Family Services of Northfield has officially launched its Permanency Team after more than a year in development. The Permanency Team, comprised of Cheryl Consoletti and Ashley Fenimore, provides seamless, wrap-around support starting during the admissions process and extending to six months after discharge.
Consoletti is a 25-year employee with Spaulding Academy & Family Services, working initially on the neurobehavorial team, then as a residential counselor and mentor, and most recently as a family coordinator.
Fenimore has been working to guide youths to permanent family connections via reunification, foster care, and transitional adult services.
Kearsarge’s Evans honored for education excellence
Tara Evans, a Kearsarge Regional Middle School teacher, has been honored by the New England League of Middle Schools (NELMS) for excellence in education.
Evans, a Grade 7 science teacher, received the Master in the Middle Award at NELMS’s 42nd annual conference in Springfield, Mass., in March.
The Master in the Middle Award recognizes educators who show passion, leadership, and excellence.
Leslie joins Cheshire Medical’s family medicine department
Ashlee Leslie, MSN, APRN, has joined the family medicine department at Cheshire Medical Center.
Leslie has spent most of her health-care career in the Dartmouth Health system. Most recently, she has spent the last two-plus years working in the emergency department at Cheshire. Before that, she worked as a registered nurse in the Intermediate Specialty Care Unit at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, and from 2011 to 2013, at Cheshire’s Thompson Unit.
Leslie completed her master of science degree in nursing with a family nurse practitioner specialization from Rivier University in Nashua, where she also earned a bachelor of science degree in nursing.
US Performance Academy partners with wedü
US Performance Academy has partnered with digital marketing agency wedü.
USPA works with elite student-athletes all over the world.
wedü collaborated with the USPA team to narrow the audience definition, focus on engagement techniques, and generate leads by guiding visitors through a marketing funnel.
USPA also engaged wedü to redesign its website, www.gouspa.org, to re-engineer its visitor engagement and conversion strategy. USPA will also introduce a new brand anthem video this year.
Dunlap retires as board chairman at The Merrimack
William “Bill” Dunlap has announced his retirement as the chairman of the Board of Directors for Merrimack County Savings Bank (The Merrimack) and trustee of the Bank’s shared services company, New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp.
Dunlap joined the Board of Merrimack County Savings Bank in 2005 and was later elected to Chairman in 2011. He is also a founding member of the NHMB Board of Trustees which was established in 2013. Following Dunlap’s retirement at the end of March, Jeffrey Kipperman of Enfield was appointed to serve as board chair for The Merrimack.
Dunlap currently serves as the president and CEO of the New Hampshire Historical Society. He’s also been active in nonprofit board work.
Greater Manchester Chamber hires Procek for new role
The Greater Manchester Chamber has hired Kathleen Procek to fill the new role of director of investor engagement.
The position entails engaging the business community while directing the chamber’s signature fundraising programs.
Procek most recently held the role of senior events and engagement coordinator at Dartmouth Health Children’s. Prior to that, Procek was the communications coordinator at Cookson Communications and the NH Tech Alliance.
Procek is also a graduate of the Leadership Greater Manchester Class of 2022 and holds a MA in communications from Southern New Hampshire University, and a bachelor of arts in peace and justice studies with a Minor in French Language from Saint Anselm College.