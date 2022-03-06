Ward joins Northeast Credit Union as VP
PORTSMOUTH — Northeast Credit Union has added Bonnie Ward as Vice President of Technology. As VP of IT, Ward will oversee digital infrastructure, digital development and IT solutions and continue to define technology roadmaps and implementation.
“Bonnie comes to the organization with an impressive track record successfully building technology teams that align with shared vision and objectives. She’s deeply committed to the power of people and technology working together to transform business and communities. We’re delighted Bonnie is bringing her leadership and experience onboard as we write the next chapter in Northeast Credit Union’s success story,” says Mike Gagnon, senior vice president and chief information officer.
Nicholson Law Firm adds three to its staff
CONCORD — Nicholson Law Firm, PLLC recently added three people to its staff: lawyer Keith Diaz, Jane Brouillet, legal administrative assistant, and Jennifer Nicholson, business manager.
Diaz specializes in New Hampshire personal injury, employment, construction and real estate litigation and trial law, along with appellate work. He joins Nicholson Law Firm after more than 16 years at Bussiere & Bussiere, P.A., and previously served as an Assistant County Attorney for Rockingham County.
Brouillet holds an associate’s degree in Paralegal Studies from the New Hampshire Technical Institute.
She brings six years of customer service experience to Nicholson Law Firm and supports the firm’s attorneys with client and project management.
Nicholson manages the day-to-day operations of Nicholson Law Firm, leveraging her extensive sales and customer service experience.
Bowen named to Forbes Magazine list
MANCHESTER — Morgan Stanley/Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management announced today that Betsy Bowen, financial advisor in Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management’s Manchester office, has been named to Forbes Magazine’s list of Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State for 2022, listed on forbes.com.
Forbes’ Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State is a select group of individuals who have a minimum of seven years of industry experience.
The ranking, developed by Forbes’ partner SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data, rating thousands of wealth advisors and weighing factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and best practices learned through telephone and in-person interviews.
Merchants Fleet hires Coveney
HOOKSETT — Merchants Fleet, the nation’s fastest growing fleet management company, has hired Alex Coveney as director of strategic partnerships for enterprise level accounts in North America and Canada.
Coveney will oversee strategic Original Equipment Manufacturer and mobility partnership development, specializing in custom transportation solutions, which includes building strategies and implementation of electric vehicle adoption, charging infrastructure and fleet integration.
A successful former business owner, Coveney brings over 20 years of business leadership experience to the role.
Prior to joining Merchants, Coveney also led numerous regional teams at Enterprise Holdings in addition to serving on the Enterprise Truck Rental Global Advisory Board.
Mosca re-elected to health center board
Nathan Wechsler & Company Managing Director Oreste “Rusty” Mosca, CPA was recently re-elected to the Amoskeag Health board of directors. He has served as a member of the board since February 2018.
Mosca joined the accounting and tax firm in 1987.