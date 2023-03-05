New communications director joins Diocese of Manchester
Tara Bishop has joined the Diocese of Manchester as communications director.
She is responsible for sharing the news and ministerial works of the church and serves as diocesan spokesperson. Bishop handles media relations, oversees print and online communications, and supports the public relations efforts of the Diocese of Manchester.
She has 25 years of communications, marketing, and public relations experience with marketing firms and nonprofit organizations in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, including the Archdiocese of Boston. Bishop has also served as a freelance writer and publicist for clients in the health care, higher education, technology, and real estate sectors since 2011.
Bishop holds a bachelor of arts degree in communications from Boston College. She is a parishioner of St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Manchester.
New members join Franklin Pierce University’s board
Dominick Miciotta ’91 and Rollin Schuster ’82 have been appointed to the Franklin Pierce University board of trustees.
Miciotta currently serves as the CEO of Common Core Management, LLC. He also works as the chief marketing officer for Smith Legacy Law. Since 2022, Miciotta has served on the board of directors of Kids in Crisis, a Cos Cob, Connecticut-based nonprofit. A 1991 graduate of Franklin Pierce College with a bachelor of arts degree in theatre, Dominick also holds a Master of Education degree, with a concentration in higher education administration, from Northeastern University.
Schuster is a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor. After nearly 30 years of building The Schuster Group, his company was acquired by NFP, where he currently serves as managing director. Schuster created The Alliance for Nonprofit Growth and Opportunity Inc. (TANGO), where he serves as president. Schuster is also Treasurer of CW Resources, one of Connecticut’s largest nonprofit organizations, He graduated from Franklin Pierce College in 1982 with a bachelor of arts degree in marketing.
Bourdeau promoted at Meredith Village bank
Jami Bourdeau has been promoted to branch and development manager to oversee the Meredith Village Savings Bank’s Wolfeboro office.
Bourdeau previously served as branch services supervisor at the same location and will be following in the footsteps of Robyn Masteller, who recently retired after 17 years of service.
Bourdreau joined MVSB in 2006 and has served in a variety of positions throughout her career in Wolfeboro. She volunteers for the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction Community Challenge and is a 2022 Graduate of Leadership Lakes Region.
Pepper promoted to VP at NH Mutual Bancorp
Benjamin A. “Ben” Pepper was recently promoted to vice president, corporate Reporting and systems at New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp.
Pepper joined the organization in 2004 and has held several positions throughout his career at NHMB. Most recently he was Assistant Vice President, Corporate Reporting & Systems.
He received his BA in accounting and finance and his MBA from Southern New Hampshire University. He has had extensive involvement with the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts in the past.
Talwani joins Easterseals NH
Michele Talwani has joined Easterseals NH as senior vice president of community relations.
Talwani brings 27 years of nonprofit communications and development experience to Easterseals. Recently, she served as director of community relations for the New Hampshire Community Loan Fund in Concord. Before that, she spent more than nine years with Families in Transition and 11 with the Community Finance Development Authority. Talwani is a member of the Leadership New Hampshire board of trustees.
Talwani holds a master of business administration degree from Plymouth State University. She is active in her alma mater and participates as a registered panelist with the Commission on Public Relations Education.
Ruffo named board chair of nonprofit
Danielle Ruffo has been named board chair of Keene Housing Kids Collaborative
Ruffo succeeds Erika Greenwald, who served as board chair from 2021-2022. She has served on the board of directors since 2018, serving as board treasurer in 2020 and board vice chair in 2021-2022.
Ruffo currently works as AVP, community engagement and marketing for Savings Bank of Walpole. She has been at Savings Bank of Walpole for 15 years.
Allen joins NHTrust in the Lakes Region
Joshua Allen, financial associate, has joined the NHTrust Meredith office. Allen will assist NHTrust clients as well as Meredith Village Savings Bank (MVSB) customers and prospects with comprehensive financial planning services and support.
Allen graduated from Southern New Hampshire University.
Shin-Kenison moves up at Bank of NH
Semi Shin-Kenison has been promoted to vice president-assistant controller at Bank of New Hampshire.
Shin-Keninson joined Bank of New Hampshire in May 2018 as a financial reporting manager. She was promoted to assistant vice president — finance manager in July 2020. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of New Hampshire and an MBA from Southern New Hampshire University. She is a graduate of the Northern New England School of Banking and is currently attending the New England School of Financial Studies.
New vice president joins NH Mutual
Robert Francis Clifford III has joined New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp as VP data and business intelligence officer.
Prior to joining New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp, Robert spent 15 years at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston in research, supervision and regulation, and most recently creating and leading their data and analytics department. He was also the head of analytics for the Main Street Lending Program, the Federal Reserve’s emergency lending facility developed in response to the pandemic.