New providers join Elliot Health System
Dr. Oluwatosin Thompson, a board-certified neurologist, joined Elliot Neurology Associates.
Thompson received his doctor of medicine from the Medical College of Wisconsin and completed his neurology residency at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore.
Kathleen Abladian, a licensed physician assistant, joined Elliot Family Medicine at Bedford.
A graduate of George Washington University in Washington, D.C., with a master of science, physician assistant degree, she received her B.S. in biochemistry from the University of New Hampshire.
Abladian has 25 years of experience. She is a member of the American College of Occupational and Environmental Medicine and a Department of Transportation certified medical examiner.
Elizabeth Zordok, a certified adult gerontology acute care nurse practitioner, joined Elliot Senior Health Center.
She received her B.S. and master of science in nursing from the MGH Institute of Health Professionals and her B.A. in English from the University of Massachusetts in Boston. As a registered nurse, Zordok worked in assisted living specialized for Alzheimer’s and dementia patients, as well as in long term acute care and surgical inpatient care. Zordok is a member of the American Association of Critical Care Nurses.
Allen joins NHTrust as vice president
Timothy Allen recently joined NHTrust as vice president, relationship manager. Allen is based out of the NHTrust Concord office.
Allen is a certified trust and fiduciary adviser and has more than 10 years of experience. Prior to joining NHTrust, he worked at Bar Harbor Wealth Management as vice president and wealth manager. He graduated from UNH and has also completed Trust School I & II through the American Banking Association.
Birt joins NHTrust
as financial associate
Amanda Birt has joined NHTrust as a financial associate.
Birt is based at NHTrust’s Keene office inside the Savings Bank of Walpole’s main office. She came to NHTrust from its sister bank, Savings Bank of Walpole, with experience working as a universal banker.
McKinney promoted at MVSB
Adam McKinney was promoted to branch and business development manager at Meredith Village Savings Bank at the bank’s main office at 24 NH Route 25 in Meredith. McKinney previously served as branch services supervisor at the same location and will take the place of Cathy Sleeper, who was recently promoted to regional vice president.
McKinney joined MVSB in 2019. He is a 2022 graduate of Leadership Lakes Region and currently serves as a Board Member for the Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce.
St. Mary’s promotes three executives
Kevin Nihill was promoted to executive vice president at St. Mary’s Bank.
Nihill will continue to serve as chief financial officer and treasurer. Before joining St. Mary’s Bank, Nihill served as senior vice president and treasurer at Massachusetts-based Berkshire Bank. With 20 years of experience, Nihill has also held leadership positions at Northeast Capital & Advisory in Albany, New York.
Leo Simard Jr. was promoted to senior vice preident/chief retail banking officer and Pamela Didio Roy was promoted to senior vice president/chief people officer.
Simard previously served as senior vice president/director of retail sales and member experience.
Roy served as senior vice president/director of human resources for 17 years.
Bishop appoints cabinet secretary
Gloria Zapiain was appointed cabinet secretary for Catholic formation by Most Rev. Peter A. Libasci, bishop of the Diocese of Manchester.
Zapiain supervises and directs all Catholic formation ministries statewide. She also serves as a liaison to the Catholic homeschool community.
Zapiain’s career experience includes national, diocesan, and parish level leadership positions in adult religious education and pastoral programming development and implementation. She most recently served as the director of evangelization and catechesis for the Archdiocese of San Antonio, Texas.