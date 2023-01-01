NH SBA honors lenders
The New Hampshire SBA held its annual lender recognition ceremony on Dec. 8.
The program included welcoming remarks from Mike Vlacich, SBA New England regional administrator, Amy Bassett, SBA New Hampshire district director, and Kristy Merrill, president of the New Hampshire Bankers Association.
The event included a panel discussion on helping small businesses grow their businesses globally. The panel was moderated by Joe Raycraft, SBA export finance manager for the New England Region. Panelists included small business owner Bill Near, CEO and founder, Helios Sports of Portsmouth; Donna Ehrler, senior vice president, commercial banking New Hampshire, Camden National Bank; Adam Boltik, director of the New Hampshire Office of International Commerce; and Justin Oslowski, New Hampshire director, U.S. Department of Commerce.
During the event the following lending institutions were recognized: Leading Third Party Lender – Union Bank; Microloan Intermediary of the Year – Regional Economic Development Center; Underserved Community Lender — Northway Bank; Emerging Lender Award – Enterprise Bank and Trust Company; Leading Certified Development Company – Granite State Economic Development Corp.; Leading 7(a) Microenterprise Lender – Service Federal Credit Union; Exporting Lender of the Year — M&T Bank; Credit Union of the Year – Triangle Credit Union; NH Lender of the Year – TD Bank.
Siegel joins Littleton Regional Healthcare
Littleton Regional Healthcare announced that Eric Siegel has joined the team of providers at North Country Women’s Health.
Siegel received his bachelor of arts in biology from Castleton State College in Vermont and his doctor of medicine from Ross University School of Medicine.
He completed his residency in obstetrics and gynecology with Charleston Area Medical Center in West Virginia and earned his master of business administration from Southern New Hampshire University.
Siegel has more than 10 years of experience in obstetrics and gynecology.
He also served as a medical specialist for the U.S. Army and as a noncommissioned officer for the Army Reserve.
Fuss & O’Neill announces new shareholders
Civil and environmental engineering firm Fuss & O’Neill added two shareholders two its Manchester office.
Linda Greer, an associate with 24 years of experience, leads the community development team in Manchester. She works with municipalities and private developers to integrate her technical expertise to satisfy project requirements.
Patricia Shedd is an associate and highway team leader. She has been involved in a diverse range of traffic and transportation projects as well as survey and civil/site designs.
St. Mary’s Bank leader retires
Ronald H. Covey Jr. has retired after 14 years as president and chief executive officer of St. Mary’s Bank, the nation’s first credit union. Serving as the eighth CEO in the credit union’s 114 year history, Covey oversaw unprecedented growth during his tenure.
Inducted into the national Credit Union House Hall of Leaders earlier this year, Covey was named the Manchester Chamber Citizen of the Year for 2021. Additionally, in 2019 and 2021, Covey was named one of the state’s 200 most influential leaders by New Hampshire Business Review.
Granite State Independent Living expands team
Granite State Independent Living recently announced new members of its leadership team.
Vice president of strategy and business development Michael Goodwin spent 37 years advocating and working to make a better life for youth, especially those from disadvantaged circumstances. Among his contributions, he has served as CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem, CEO of Souhegan Valley Cub in Milford, and previously was responsible for lobbying, corporate relations, and advocacy for all 42 Boys & Girls Clubs in Massachusetts.
Chief program officer Marcia Bagley has worked for 15 years in the Nashua School District, most recently in the role of special education director, leading programming for 2000 students across eighteen schools. She was named one of the 2022 New Hampshire special education administrators of the year. Her background includes providing support for adults with disabilities.
Tulley wins national recognition
Mark Tulley, owner of Tulley Automotive Group, a BMW, Buick, GMC and Mazda dealership in Nashua, has been nominated for the 2023 TIME Dealer of the Year award
He is one of a group of 48 dealer nominees from across the country who will be honored at the 106th annual National Automobile Dealers Association Show in Dallas, Texas on Jan. 27. Tulley was chosen to represent the New Hampshire Automobile Dealers Association in the national competition.
A 1978 graduate of Nashua High School, Tulley started working at his family’s dealership, Tulley Buick, at age 14.
The store was founded by his father, Vincent Tulley, in 1957.