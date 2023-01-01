SBA New Hampshire

TD Bank was named Lender of the Year at NH SBA’s annual lender recognition ceremony. Union Bank, Regional Economic Development Center, Northway Bank, Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, Granite State Economic Development Corp., Service Federal Credit Union, M&T Bank, and Triangle Credit Union were also recognized.

 Provided by SBA

NH SBA honors lenders

The New Hampshire SBA held its annual lender recognition ceremony on Dec. 8.