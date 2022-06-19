NHFCU names officers for board of directors
The New Hampshire Federal Credit Union Board of Directors approved the 2022 – 2023 slate of officers: James P. Fredyma, chair; Lori H. Real, vice chair; A. Allan Clark, treasurer; George C. Gendron Jr., secretary. NHFCU’s Board members also include Heather E. Brown, Avis L. Crane, William F. Costa, Stephanie L. Milender and Jenna B. Partington.
Giffey joins Manchester Acupuncture Studio
Manchester Acupuncture Studio has hired Beth Giffey as its newest practitioner. Giffey graduated from the New England School of Acupuncture at Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in Worcester in 2021. She is an MD. She retired after 12 years of general surgery. She looks forward to giving back to the community by offering affordable acupuncture to as many people as possible.
Badger follows in family real estate footsteps
Malcolm Badger grew up visiting his grandfather Dick’s office at Badger Realty in North Conway, and as a new sales agent for Badger Peabody & Smith Realty, continues the family legacy.
Badger grew up in Jackson, graduated from Kennett High School, and spent a gap year as a teaching assistant at the International School Ikast-Brande in Denmark. He graduated cum laude from George Washington University in Washington, D.C., in 2020 with a bachelor of arts in international affairs and a minor in business administration.
Badger began working at the North Conway real estate office as support staff and recently transitioned to the position of sales associate.
Harbor Group names Callaghan and MacBean
Harbor Group, Inc., a financial planning company in Bedford has announced that Ryan Callaghan and Chris MacBean have become partners of the firm.
Callaghan, chief investment officer, has worked at Harbor Group for 10 years and oversees the firm’s investment management and asset allocation strategy. MacBean, chief planning officer, has worked at Harbor Group for eight years and oversees the firm’s financial planning process and certain firm operations.
Sastri named chief diversity officer
Karen Sastri has been named chief diversity officer at NBT Bank. This appointment marks the next milestone for NBT’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, with the designation of the role of chief diversity officer on a full-time basis.
Sastri will provide continuity for NBT’s established initiatives and will work with leadership to establish new programs and best practices, focusing on recruitment, retention and development.
She earned a bachelor’s degree from University of Albany and holds a strategic Human Resources Business Partner certification (sHRBP).
Corbitt to business development officer
MVSB (Meredith Village Savings Bank) recently announced the promotion of Christina Corbitt to business development officer. Based out of the Laconia branch, she will seek to develop new business relationships and will support the Bank’s existing business clients.
Corbitt joined MVSB as a part-time seasonal teller in the Ashland Branch in 2016. She most recently served as the branch services manager at MVSB’s Plymouth branch office.
Three join Waypoint board of trustees
Waypoint has appointed three community leaders to its statewide board of trustees.
Emily Hammond of Nottingham is a former board member of The Richie McFarland Children’s Center (RMCC), which is now a part of Waypoint. A human resources professional for over 20 years, Hammond is an adjunct faculty member of the UNH Paul Business School, and a 15-year volunteer with CASA of NH.
Helen Crowe, of Portsmouth, is a child psychologist and former member of the RMCC board, where she served on the committee overseeing the merger with Waypoint. For the past 20 years, she has dedicated herself to several grassroots organizations taking on several causes. In response to COVID, she founded Take Out Hunger to support local restaurants and provide meals to those in need. TOH delivered 40,000 meals.
Rob Dapice of Contoocook is the executive director/CEO of NH Housing Finance Authority. As part of NHHFA’s response to COVID-19, Dapice led the effort to provide critical assistance through the creation of the Shelter Modification Program and the Emergency Assistance Loan Fund. Dapice is also a member of the NH Children’s Lobby and serves on is town’s planning board. He has also served his country as a captain in the U.S. Army.