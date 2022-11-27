NHTI selects its next president
The trustees of the Community College System of New Hampshire selected Patrick Tompkins to be the next president of NHTI-Concord’s Community College.
Tompkins, currently with the Virginia Community College System, was chosen from a pool of more than 60 applicants and will assume his new role on Feb. 1.
Tompkins serves as vice president for academic, student and workforce education at Eastern Shore Community College in Melfa, Virginia. He previously served as provost and acting dean of science, engineering and technology and dean of communications, humanities and social sciences at Thomas Nelson Community College in Williamsburg, Virginia, and he was a faculty member and department head at Brightpoint Community College in central Virginia.
Tompkins holds a Ph.D. in community college leadership from Old Dominion University, an MA in English from Iowa State University, an MFA in creative writing from Virginia Commonwealth University, and a BA from Villanova University.
Gunter named NHLC wine marketing and sales specialist
The New Hampshire Liquor Commission recently promoted Justin Gunter to the role of wine marketing and sales specialist. Gunter oversees all aspects of wine sales, including purchasing and promotions across the 67 NH Liquor & Wine Outlet locations throughout the Granite State. Gunter takes over from Lisa Gosselin, who served in the position for six years and worked with NHLC for 27 years before retiring.
Gunter joined the NHLC team in 2014, beginning as a part-time sales clerk at the Stratham NH Liquor & Wine Outlet. Over the years he has advanced from retail store leader, store lead manager, lead manager, retail store supervisor and regional stores supervisor.
Grappone Ford technician appointed to national review panel
Grappone Ford’s senior master technician Brian Tuttle was named by Ford Motor Company to this year’s National Technician Review Panel.
After attending the Ford ASSET Program in 1992, Tuttle joined the Grappone Ford team in 2003. When Amanda Grappone Osmer, fourth generation steward of Grappone Automotive Group, told staff that she wanted to see Grappone Ford represented on the panel, Tuttle was ready to apply. His role as technical expert on New Hampshire’s Motor Vehicle Arbitration Board had just ended, and he was looking for a new challenge.
Northeast Credit Union promotes Traci Tenggren
Northeast Credit Union promoted Traci Tenggren to senior vice president, chief human resources officer.
Tenggren, who has more than 20 years of experience in the finance industry, will oversee programs and departments that shape the internal culture of the credit union while growing membership, enhancing operational efficiencies and contributing to sustainable profitable growth.
Additionally, she serves as chapter president of the Seacoast Human Resources Association.
Dartmouth Hitchcock clinics welcome new doctor
Neurologist Rohit K. Reddy, M.D., joined Dartmouth Hitchcock Clinics Manchester and Concord.
Reddy’s area of focus in neurology is headache, epilepsy and general neurology.
Reddy earned his doctor of medicine degree from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School in 2017. He completed his residency at Montefiore Medical Center, where he was chief resident, in the Bronx, New York, in 2021. He also completed an epilepsy fellowship at Montefiore Medical Center in 2022.
NH Bar Association elects Mahan vice president
Following a recent special election, Kathleen Mahan was elected vice president of the New Hampshire Bar Association. She succeeds Paul Chant, who was named president-elect.
Mahan is a litigation partner at Hinckley Allen, where she practices in several intellectual property matters, including trade secrets, trademarks and copyrights. She also handles business disputes in relation to corporate governance, non-compete conflicts, contract actions and other professional disagreements.
Merchants Fleet appoints regional sales manager
Merchants Fleet, a national fleet management company, hired Sarah DaDalt as regional sales manager.
DaDalt will oversee services for Merchants clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. DaDalt’s previous roles include director of business rental sales at Enterprise Rent-A-Car and a salesperson for Wheels Donlen.
The UNH graduate received her bachelor’s degree in sociology and political science, and currently lives with her family in Enfield, Connecticut.
FSB promotes Rankins, Price
Franklin Savings Bank promoted Amy Rankins to vice president and human resources officer, along with Jessica Price to vice president and controller.
Rankins joined the bank in 2017 as an executive/HR assistant and was later promoted to human resources officer followed by AVP, human resources officer. She has an MBA in human resources management from SNHU and is a certified professional in human resources from the HR Certification Institute. In addition, she is a 2021 graduate of the Northern New England School of Banking.
Price joined the bank in 2008 as a part-time teller in the Tilton office. She has advanced into several positions in retail, deposit operations and finance. In her elevated position, she will provide oversight and support for the accounting and finance operations. She is a licensed CPA in New Hampshire, and is pursuing an MBA from SNHU. She is a graduate of the Northern New England School of Banking and is an accredited ACH Professional and National Check Professional.