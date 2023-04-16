NHTrust promotes Irwin to VP, Marketing Officer
Debbie Irwin has been named Vice President, Marketing Officer of NHTrust. She will lead marketing, outreach and communication initiatives that help drive NHTrust’s commitment to the individuals, businesses and communities they serve. She will also support the marketing efforts for New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp (NHMB), the shared services organization NHTrust is affiliated with.
Irwin has been with the organization since 2011. In 2022, Irwin joined NHTrust where she held her most recent position as AVP Marketing Officer.
Ambrogi appointed to community college board
The Foundation for New Hampshire Community Colleges welcomed Mike Ambrogi to its board of directors.
Ambrogi serves as senior technology fellow at Novocure Inc., a device-based oncology company with a novel treatment for aggressive cancers. Ambrogi worked for 15 years at DEKA Research and Development, Dean Kamen’s invention and development firm, serving ultimately as the general manager.
Dartmouth professor named to leadership post
Dr. Marcus Shaker, a professor of pediatrics and of medicine at Dartmouth’s Geisel School of Medicine, and an allergy and clinical immunology physician at Dartmouth Health and Dartmouth Health Children’s, has been named to the board of directors of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology.
Shaker is also an associate editor of “Annals of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology” and an editorial board member of “The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice and the Journal of Food Allergy.”
The AAAI includes more than 7,000 allergists/immunologists and serves as a resource for patients with allergies, asthma, and immune deficiency disorders.
Wheelock Terrace names Langevin executive chef
Wheelock Terrace in Hanover has named Doug Langevin as the senior living community’s new executive chef.
Langevin comes to Wheelock Terrace after owning and operating his own restaurant, Kitchen 56 in Enfield. Langevin has owned and operated several restaurants in New England, like Kitchen 56 and Bistro Nouveau, and he has won awards for his culinary expertise across the country.
Riley elected president of Good Roads Association
Jason Riley, Northeast Division Manager for Maine Drilling & Blasting of Auburn, was elected president of the New Hampshire Good Roads Association.
The New Hampshire Good Roads Association, founded in 1904, encourages the development of a safe, efficient, and environmentally sound highway transportation system in New Hampshire.
Devine Millimet welcomes three
Devine Millimet Attorneys at Law has welcomed three new corporate of counsel attorneys to their firm with over 50 years combined experience.
Richard J. Schoepke, a native of Tennessee, joined the firm on March 13. He brings an extensive knowledge of estate planning, including wills, trusts, power of attorneys, and more.
Laura J. Gandia, a longtime resident of New Hampshire, joined the firm on March 20, as a member of the firm’s real estate team. She specializes in complex planning and zoning issues, municipal government affairs and land use. As a former municipal planner, she brings a unique perspective and skill set to the firm.
Graeme S. R. Brown, a New England transplant from Canada, joined the firm on March 27. His expertise in acquisitions, business financing, and commercial real estate will add depth to the group.
Couch Foundation names first director
The Couch Family Foundation has selected Sara Vecchiotti as its inaugural executive director. Vecchiotti served eight years with the Foundation for Child Development (FCD) in New York, most recently as its vice president. Her responsibilities included research, program and grant development and monitoring, and communication strategies.
Since 2002, the Couch Family Foundation has partnered with organizations serving the Upper Valley Region of New Hampshire and Vermont to improve children’s health and well-being, early learning and development, family resiliency, and community vibrancy.
Home Health names Lafrance CEO
Home Health & Hospice Care has named Barbara Lafrance, chief clinical officer, to be the next chief executive officer. Lafrance has served Home Health & Hospice Care for 25 years. She takes over the role of CEO from John Getts, as he will step down after nine years to retire.
As chief clinical officer, a role she has held for two years, Lafrance has provided administrative and clinical leadership for all services, oversees deployment of resources and fosters a culture to recruit and retain talent. Prior to these responsibilities, she served as Director of Hospice and Quality for Home Health & Hospice Care, where she increased access to care, oversaw hospice, palliative care, quality, and risk management and forged and maintained relationships in the industry.