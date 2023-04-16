NHTrust promotes Irwin to VP, Marketing Officer

Newsmakers: Debbie Irwin

IRWIN

IRWIN

Debbie Irwin has been named Vice President, Marketing Officer of NHTrust. She will lead marketing, outreach and communication initiatives that help drive NHTrust’s commitment to the individuals, businesses and communities they serve. She will also support the marketing efforts for New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp (NHMB), the shared services organization NHTrust is affiliated with.

Newsmakers: Mike Ambrogi

AMBROGI

AMBROGI
Newsmakers: Marcus Shaker

SHAKER

SHAKER
Newsmakers: Doug Langevin

LANGEVIN

LANGEVIN
Newsmakers: Jason Riley

RILEY

RILEY
Newsmakers: Devine Millimet adds 3 attorneys

SCHOEPKE
Newsmakers: Sara Vecchiotti

VECCHIOTTI

VECCHIOTTI
Newsmakers: Barbara Lafrance

LAFRANCE

LAFRANCE