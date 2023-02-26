Palmer Gas & Oil welcomes managers
There have been several changes to the management team at Palmer Gas & Oil.
Ben Kaul has been promoted to delivery manager and will lead the fuel delivery team with a focus on data analytics and optimization. Kaul has been with PGO for five years as a delivery scheduler and with a major package transport company for several years prior.
Jim Martin has joined PGO as the sales manager, replacing industry-veteran Leslie Steeves, who is now key account manager. Martin is a 16-year veteran of the fuel industry and has worked in both sales and operations management. His focus will be on new business while Steeves will shift her focus to large customer retention.
Scott Ireland is the safety manager. He has held varied safety positions across a number of industries in his 35-plus-year career.
New to the industry but not new to purchasing product and maintaining inventory levels, Bill Chisholm is the supply and pricing manager.
Buckey joins Shaheen & Gordon lawfirm
Jay Buckey has joined the civil litigation group at Shaheen & Gordon. Buckey brings more than a decade of trial experience to the firm’s Concord office.
Prior to joining Shaheen & Gordon, Buckey worked at the New Hampshire public defender, where he served as a managing attorney.
Buckey has also served as an adjunct professor at Vermont Law School, teaching criminal law.
Two new attorneys join McLane Middleton
Attorneys Jesse J. O’Neill and David C. Tencza have joined McLane Middleton. Both are admitted to practice in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
O’Neill represents clients in a wide variety of litigation matters. O’Neill previously worked at the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office for nearly nine years, first as an assistant attorney general and then as a senior assistant attorney general.
Tencza brings more than 15 years of trial experience to the litigation department at McLane Middleton, primarily working with clients on family law and criminal related matters. He previously worked for a smaller Nashua law firm and served as a Superior Court prosecutor in the Hillsborough County Attorney’s Office from 2007 until 2017. He was an original member of the Hillsborough County Superior Court Adult Drug Court team and prosecuted a variety of felony level offenses.
SWAM elects new board member
Mark J. Aquilino, president and CEO of Outdoor Pride Landscape and Snow Management, has joined the board of directors of Swim with a Mission (SWAM).
Aquilino has been president of Outdoor Pride since 2016 and gained national recognition as a “Forbes Small Giant,” and several national industry awards. He also founded the Aquilino Family Foundation in 2019 to support local nonprofits, donating more than $250,000 since.
Since being founded in 2017, SWAM has given almost $10 million to service and support organizations that provide critical services to veterans.
Shellenbean joins museum staff
Alena Shellenbean has joined American Independence Museum as events and marketing manager.
Shellenbean previously ran events at Strawbery Banke Museum for seven years and was a production manager and stage manager at Renaissance Faires for the past 15 years.
Shellenbean also boasts 25 years’ experience in reenacting and living history experience and also operates Tentsmiths, makers of historical canvas tents, with her partner.
Boyce promoted at Bank of NH
Flora Boyce has been promoted to assistant vice president, mortgage loan officer at Bank of New Hampshire.
Boyce joined Bank of New Hampshire in May 2016, through the acquisition of Community Guaranty Saving Bank, as a Mortgage Loan Officer. She is a former board member of the Plymouth Chamber of Commerce, and holds a number of certificates from the Center for Financial Training and New Hampshire Housing Financial Authority. She works out of the Plymouth office.
NH CLF expands home program
The New Hampshire Community Loan Fund is adding capacity in its ROC-NH and Policy programs.
Tara Reardon has moved from vice president of that team into a government relations role. She’s replaced by Sarah Marchant, who will have the dual position of chief of staff and vice president of ROC-NH and brings extensive knowledge about housing, housing development, and municipal affairs.
Joining the ROC-NH team as senior director will be Jeannie Oliver, a law professor and staff attorney for the Energy Clinic at the Vermont Law School Institute for Energy and the Environment. Oliver’s past work includes partnering with the ROC-NH team to bring solar arrays to four resident-owned communities.
Kelli Cicirelli will become ROC-NH’s director of organizational training and leadership. In this role she can more-fully exercise her passion for providing resident-owned community members with the tools they need to successfully own and operate their co-ops.