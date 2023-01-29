Procon adds 3 to leadership team
Procon has named Kimberly Cochran, Christopher Lizotte, and Tracey Pelton as new members of the company’s leadership team.
Cochran is vice president and general counsel with 14 years of service at the company. She is admitted to practice law in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.
Lizotte is vice president of architecture and entering his 12th year with the company.
Pelton serves as vice president of marketing and business development and has worked at Procon for eight years.
Chamber appoints board members
Matt Cookson has been appointed board chair of the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce, and several new board members have been elected.
Cookson is president and CEO of Cookson Communications and will serve a two-year term as Chair. New board members will include Dr. Greg Baxter, president and CEO, Elliot Health System; Talesha Saint-Marc, shareholder, Bernstein Shur, PA; Ken Senus, CEO, St. Mary’s Bank; and Jodie Nazaka, economic development director, city of Manchester.
Trinnie Houghton of Rippleffect Consulting will continue to serve on the GMC BOD in the new role of vice chair, and Genella McDonald of Stibler Associates will now serve as past chair. Sheila McNeil of Wipfli will continue to hold the seat on the GMC BOD as treasurer, Saint-Mark will assume the role of legal counsel, and Ernesto Burden of Yankee Publishing will take over as secretary.
Druzba joins kids’ health foundation
Alisa Druzba of Concord has been named the New Hampshire Children’s Health Foundation’s first director of research and community impact.
She previously served as the director of the Rural Health and Primary Care Section at the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public Health Services for 18 years.
Two join Franklin Savings Bank board
James “Jim” Roberge, principal of Roberge and Company PC, and Simon Thomson, government relations representative with Sheehan Phinney Capitol Group, have joined Franklin Savings Bank’s board of directors.
Roberge is a certified public accountant with more than 40 years of experience in accounting and auditing.
Thomson joined Sheehan Phinney Capitol Group in 2015 where he has been involved in many legislative issues at the State House. His grandfather, Meldrim Thomson Jr., served three terms as New Hampshire’s governor and his mother served three terms as a state representative.
Haggerty joins Primary Bank
Tom Haggerty has joined Primary as the branch manager in Nashua.
Haggerty brings more than 20 years’ experience serving the complex financial needs of businesses and individuals in the community.
Parent named to lawfirm committee
Jennifer L. Parent has been named to the management committee at law firm McLane Middleton
Parent is a director in the firm’s litigation department and chairs its business litigation practice group. She has more than 27 years of experience litigating and resolving disputes for companies and business owners in a wide range of complex commercial cases and employment matters. She has litigated in state and federal courts in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.