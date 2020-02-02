Prospero names Annmarie Tenn as general counsel
BOSTON — Prospero Health, a home-based care and support company headquartered in Boston, named Annmarie A. Tenn general counsel. Tenn joined Prospero after spending four years at Elliot Health System in Manchester, N.H., where her most recent role was chief of staff and vice president of business strategy. Tenn’s legal career began at Ropes & Gray LLP in Boston, where she spent nearly a decade practicing civil litigation. She then partnered with her sister and two brothers in private practice with Tenn And Tenn, PA, a litigation firm in Manchester.
Aries Engineering project manager gains license
CONCORD — Ian Clarke of Aries Engineering recently passed the professional engineer exam and is now a licensed environmental engineer in New Hampshire. Clarke graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a bachelor of science in chemical engineering. He has been a project manager at Aries since 2016 with a focus on petroleum and hazardous waste site investigation and remediation, regulatory compliance and geographic information system mapping and database management.
Magoon named to the board of The Way Home
MANCHESTER — The Way Home appointed Melissa Magoon to its volunteer board of directors. Magoon is employed by Berry Dunn as a tax manager and counts a broad range of local nonprofits among her clients. She serves on the boards of the Manchester Library Foundation and the Queen City Rotary Club, where she serves as treasurer.
Foster Named to management committee for McLane Middleton
MANCHESTER — The law firm of McLane Middleton, Professional Association named Joseph A. Foster to the firm’s management committee — the firm’s executive committee of the board of directors that oversees strategy and business operations. Foster is chairman of the firm’s bankruptcy practice group. In 2013, after almost 29 years with the firm, Foster was appointed New Hampshire attorney general by then Gov. Maggie Hassan and served until 2017. As attorney general, he led the New Hampshire Department of Justice which represents over 120 state agencies, commissions, boards, the governor, the Executive Council, the Legislature and the courts.
Hammer Physical Therapy & Rolfing welcomes Morrill
PETERBOROUGH — Priscilla “Cilla” Morrill joined the Peterborough offices of Hammer Physical Therapy & Rolfing. Morrill trained at the New Hampshire Institute for Therapeutic Arts in Hudson. She then spent three years working at a spa in downtown Peterborough. She is a member of the American Massage Therapy Association. She joins Rebecca Hammer, who has more than 20 years of experience in the field of physical therapy, and also offers Rolfing and Somatic Experiencing in offices in Hillsborough and Peterborough.