Right Networks expands team with new president and CRO
Right Networks, a vertical cloud service provider, is celebrating a major milestone after exceeding 250,000 subscribers.
To further scale the business and identify new growth initiatives, the company announced that Michael Bird will become the company’s first president and Will Yapp will be promoted to chief revenue officer.
Bird will oversee day-to-day operations and is charged with expanding the current offerings and services in Right Network’s intelligent cloud. He brings more than 20 years of experience. Previously, he was the CEO at NetProspex, Inc., and vice president at CNET Networks, Inc.
As chief revenue officer Yapp is tasked with driving sales growth and expanding revenue opportunities through new business development initiatives. Prior to becoming CRO, Yapp served as Right Network’s executive vice president for sales and business development. He has over 30 years of experience.
Easterseals NH’s Escalante appointed to state commission
Easterseals New Hampshire recently announced that Annette Escalante, senior vice president of substance use services at Farnum, has been appointed to the New Hampshire Governor’s Commission on Alcohol and Other Drugs.
Escalante, who has overseen Farnum since September 2020, will serve on the commission’s Treatment Task Force. The task force advises on policy and best practices for delivering quality, accessible, and inclusive treatment for substance use disorders.
A master licensed alcohol and drug counselor, Escalante has more than 27 years of clinical and administrative experience in health and human services, including leadership roles at the NH Department of Health and Human Services Bureau of Drug and Alcohol Treatment and the Greater Nashua Council on Alcoholism – Keystone Hall.
Four new providers join Elliot Health System
Arathi Rajendra Komarla, MD, board-certified gastroenterologist and hepatologist, joins Elliot Gastroenterology.
A graduate of the University of Miami’s honors program in medicine with a BS in biology and a chemistry minor, Komarla received her MD from the University of Miami School of Medicine. She completed her internal medicine residency and a clinical decision-making fellowship at Tufts-New England Medical Center in Boston, before finishing her post-graduate training with a gastroenterology and hepatology fellowship at Beth Israel Medical Center in New York City.
Eric R. Jackson, MD, board-certified pediatrician, joins Elliot Pediatrics at Bedford.
A graduate of St. Michael’s College in Colchester, Vermont, Jackson earned his MD from the Mayo Medical School in Rochester, Minn., before completing his pediatric residency at McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine/Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago.
Elena K. Rinehardt, MD, board-certified vascular surgeon, joins Elliot Vascular Surgery.
Rinehardt is a Fellow of the Society for Vascular Surgery and maintains certification as a registered physician in Vascular Interpretation (RPVI). She completed her vascular surgery residency at the University of Wisconsin Hospital & Clinics in Madison, after receiving her doctor of medicine from the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle. She earned her bachelor of science degree in biochemistry with college honors and minors in chemistry and French, from the University of Washington College of Arts & Sciences.
Jessica Niewodowski, DO, board certified in general surgery and surgical critical care, joins Elliot Trauma Surgery at Elliot Hospital’s Level II Trauma Center.
Niewodowski will be a member of the multidisciplinary team,which provides 24-hour-a-day critical care services to Manchester and surrounding areas.
A graduate of the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, Niewodowski graduated with honors with a BS in biology with a minor in chemistry from Widener University in Chester, Pennsylvania. She completed her general surgical residency at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Wechsler welcomes new associate
The regional accounting firm of Nathan Wechsler & Company, PA recently announced the addition of Robert Dudley to the firm.
Dudley joins Nathan Wechsler & Company as an associate. In this capacity, he performs work on a variety of clients, including accounting, compliance, tax return preparation, and special projects.
Dudley holds a bachelor of science in accounting from Ashford University. He is currently pursuing a master of science in accounting at Southern New Hampshire University and expects to graduate in December 2023.
Lawyer gets lifetime achievement award
The Business and Industry Association recently announced McLane Middleton attorney Richard A. Samuels as a 2022 recipient of its prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award.
The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes business leaders who have demonstrated a commitment to leadership in their professions, communities and New Hampshire.
Samuels joined McLane Middleton in 1980 and has been a director since 1987. He served as the firm’s managing director from 2013 to 2019.
He specializes in securities law, mergers and acquisitions, corporate business law, banking law, and energy, utilities and telecommunications.
Cheshire Medical welcomes Gadwah
Cheshire Medical Center welcomes Alexis Gadwah, APRN, to the Family Medicine department. Prior to coming to Cheshire, Gadwah served as a family nurse practitioner at Northern Cheyenne Service Unit in Lame Deer, Montana.
Gadwah earned her master of science in nursing in the APRN family nurse practitioner program at Simmons College. She holds a bachelor of science in professional nursing degree from the University of Vermont in Burlington. Her nursing roles have included being a school nurse at John Stark Regional High School in Weare, and a registered nurse and licensed nursing assistant at the University of Vermont Medical Center.
Kirkpatrick joins Cheshire Medical
Cheshire Medical Center welcomes Lara Kirkpatrick, MD, to the Family Medicine department. Prior to coming to Cheshire, Kirkpatrick spent the past three years completing her residency in the Family Medicine department at Aultman Hospital in Canton, Ohio, where she served as chief resident.
Kirkpatrick holds a doctor of medicine degree from Saba University School of Medicine in Saba, a Caribbean island that is a special municipality of the Netherlands. She earned her master of education from Saint Petersburg State University and a bachelor of science degree in biology from Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.
Kirkpatrick also has a background in adult education, with more than 10 years’ experience teaching in public and private colleges on both east and west coasts.