Right Networks expands team with new president and CRO

Right Networks, a vertical cloud service provider, is celebrating a major milestone after exceeding 250,000 subscribers.

Michael Bird

BIRD
Will Yapp

YAPP
Annette Escalante

ESCALANTE
Arathi Rajendra Komarla

KOMARLA
Eric Jackson

JACKSON
Elena K. Rinehardt

RINEHARDT
Jessica Niewodowsk

NIEWODOWSKI
Robert Dudley

DUDLEY
Richard Samuels

SAMUELS