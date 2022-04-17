Nicholson joins Cookson Communications
Cookson Communications — a communications agency with expertise in public relations, social media, marketing, design and branding — has added Ryan Nicholson of Canterbury to its growing team as MarTech project manager.
A highly experienced technologist with a strong digital marketing and applications background, Nicholson will help the firm engage with its clients on developing and implementing MarTech solutions to improve user experience and enhance their digital visibility.
He holds an associate’s degree in graphic arts from Mount Washington College.
Leone, McDonnell & Roberts welcomes four
The Certified Public Accounting firm of Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, PA has welcomed Client Accounting Specialist, Sharon Verrilli and Staff Accountant Michael Schermuly to the team. Rejoining the firm are Senior Accountants John Aylard, CPA and Jill Guptill, CPA.
Verrilli, of Tuftonboro, joined the firm in late 2021 as an accounting client specialist. She earned a bachelor of science in accounting from the University of New Haven, Conn., and she has more than 10 years of experience.
Guptill, of Milton, first joined the Leone, McDonnell & Roberts team in 1995, took some time off to raise her family, and is now working part-time as a senior accountant in the Wolfeboro office. She graduated from Pensacola Christian College with a bachelor of science in accounting in 1990. Guptill has specialized in audits and taxes.
After a nearly 15-year break, Aylard, of Farmington, rejoined the firm in 2022 as a part-time senior accountant in the firm’s Dover office. Aylard’s experience is extensive having worked in Boston for more than 25 years specializing in tax preparation. He attended the University of New Hampshire, earning a bachelor of science.
Joining the firm in January as a staff accountant in the North Conway office, Michael Schermuly attended the University of Southern Maine as an undergrad and earned his MBA from Northeastern University. He has a diverse background having worked professionally in the music industry consulting and managing musicians.
Two lawyers join Shaheen & Gordon
Shaheen & Gordon, P.A. has welcomed attorney Lyndsay Robinson and attorney Morgan Eastman to the family law group. Robinson will be based out of the firm’s Nashua location and Eastman will be based out of Concord.
Prior to joining Shaheen & Gordon, Robinson was an associate at a firm in Nashua, where she represented families in complex divorce and parenting matters. In addition, Robinson assisted families with their estate planning needs to ensure their goals and wishes were met.
Eastman previously gained experience at the city of Manchester Office of the City Solicitor, where she worked on cases in the domestic violence, criminal, and civil units. She also assisted in providing legal services to survivors of sexual assault at the Victim Rights Law Center.
Robinson and Eastman are both graduates of the University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law, where Robinson has also served as an adjunct professor. They are admitted to practice in New Hampshire, and Eastman is also admitted in Massachusetts.
Sumner joins Ledyard Bank
Timothy Sumner of Hanover has joined Ledyard National Bank as a new Senior Financial Consultant of Ledyard Financial Advisors. Sumner, a registered representative of InfinexInvestments, Inc., brings more than 18 years of experience developing and managing institutional relationships across fixed income products, trading and capital markets.
Most recently, Sumner was the head of finance for Chippers, a local tree company in the Upper Valley, and prior to that he served as senior director and head of North American structured products and debt syndicate for Lloyds Bank in New York. He is a graduate of St. Lawrence University with a BA degree in History.
Manchester jeweler awarded title
Marc Duquette, was awarded the title of Registered Jeweler of the American Gem Society (AGS), an association of professional jewelers in North America. Duquette is the store manager of Day’s Jewelers in Manchester, an AGS accredited Jeweler.
To earn this title, Duquette has demonstrated knowledge and experience in the jewelry industry, especially in the field of diamonds.
He also completed required coursework and classroom study, along with written and practical exams in diamond grading.
Chojnicki joins McLane Middleton
The law firm of McLane Middleton announced that Eric A. Chojnicki has joined the firm as head of trust services.
Chojnicki will be responsible for overseeing the firm’s Trust Services Group.
Prior to joining the firm, Chojnicki served as president of the Trust and Wealth Management Department at Midland States Bank in Illinois, and was president of Midland Trust Company, a separate legal entity of Midland States Bank that focused on special needs trusts, court appointed trusts and property guardianships. He received his B.S. in finance from Eastern Illinois University in 1994 and his J.D. from Washington University in St. Louis School of Law in 1997.