Nathan Wechsler promotes Brett
The regional accounting firm of Nathan Wechsler & Company promoted Annie Scionti Brett to manager. Brett joined the firm in 2019 as a senior in the firm’s tax department. She specializes in working with individuals, small businesses, partnerships, and consolidated returns.
Southern New Hampshire Health adds providers
Southern New Hampshire Health recently added five providers to its practices.
Tolga Ozmen, MD, joined the staff at Foundation Surgery. A graduate of Istanbul University, Istanbul Faculty of Medicine in Istanbul, Turkey, Ozmen completed his initial general surgery training at Marmara University School of Medicine in Istanbul and his fellowship in breast surgical oncology at the University of Miami. He completed his second general surgery residency at Jackson Memorial Hospital/University of Miami. He is on staff at Massachusetts General Hospital and is a faculty member at Harvard Medical School.
Timothy Miller, a board-certified physician assistant, also joined Foundation Surgery. A graduate of Arizona State University with a B.S. in kinesiology, Miller earned his master of science in applied nutrition at Northeastern University and his master of physician assistant studies at the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences University in Manchester.
Marina Smallwood, a board-certified women’s health nurse practitioner, joined Women’s Care of Nashua. Smallwood, who has been practicing as a nurse practitioner for 15 years, received her master in science in nursing from the Massachusetts General Hospital Institute of Health Professions and her B.A. from the University of Massachusetts in Boston.
Victoria Martone, a board-certified nurse practitioner with more than 12 years of experience, joined the staff of Infectious Disease and Travel Medicine in Merrimack. A graduate of Saint Anselm College in Manchester with a B.S. in nursing, Martone received her master of science in nursing from the University of New Hampshire in Durham.
Rachel Davis, a board-certified nurse practitioner, joined the staff at both the Nashua Center for Internal Medicine and the Anticoagulation Clinic. Davis earned her master of nursing at Rivier University and her associate degree in nursing at Nashua Community College.
Betty Ketchum Foundation expands board
The Betty C. Ketchum Foundation, founder, and operator of The Mount Washington Valley Adult Day Center, elected three new board members at its November meeting, expanding the board to seven. The new trustees are Barbara Harmon, Dr. Sohaib Siddiqui, and Holly Summers.
Harmon of North Conway has lived in the Mount Washington Valley for over 30 years. While raising her family and volunteering on numerous boards she also held several financial positions for local companies. Her current role as CFO for the Berry Compaines has allowed her to refine her executive qualifications for her newly appointed position as treasurer of the board of trustees.
Siddiqui has been serving the Mount Washington Valley as a family physician since 2007. He has served on the Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees as president of medical staff, and in 2019 opened Cranmore Health Partners
Summers of North Sandwich has seen firsthand the day-to-day challenges of family members caring for loved ones at home. She appreciates how important resources such as the Adult Day Center are for the well-being of a loved one as well as their caregiver. She brings more than 18 years of nonprofit operations experience in several leadership positions at The Nature Conservancy.