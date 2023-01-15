Hoch takes Secondwind reins
Secondwind Water Systems Inc. announces the retirement of co-founder and president Christine Fletcher and the appointment of President and CEO Shana Hoch.
Founded in 1989, Secondwind is majority owned by Fletcher and her husband, fellow co-founder Crispin. Christine took the reins as president 23 years ago, and grew Secondwind to a 45-person company serving more than 15,000 residential and commercial customers.
Hoch was most recently employed as a managing director at Sprague Operating Resources Inc. While at Sprague, Hoch worked periodically with employees from Kinetico Inc., a global manufacturer of water treatment systems. Secondwind also has a strong relationship with Kinetico, as Secondwind is New Hampshire’s only authorized Kinetico dealer.
Monier named honorary chair of preservation awards
Claira Pirozzi Monier, former executive director of New Hampshire Housing, will serve as honorary chair of the 31st Annual Historic Preservation Awards to be held May 23 at Saint Anselm College, the Manchester Historic Association announced. Monier serves on the board of Amoskeag Industries and is a 2021 recipient of the Business and Industry Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Before her position at New Hampshire Housing, she served as director of Region I of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Miller joins MVSB mortgage
Deborah Miller joined Meredith Village Savings Bank as a mortgage loan officer. She will support new and existing clients on the Seacoast. Miller’s career in home lending includes experience in nearly all aspects of the home financing process. Miller has previously served on the Exeter DARE Board.
Bey joins Cheshire Medical
Jennifer Bey joined the obstetrics and gynecology department of Cheshire Medical Center. Prior to coming to Cheshire, Bey, a certified nurse midwife for more than a decade, worked at Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville, New York. Bey earned her master of science degree in nursing-midwifery from SUNY Stony Brook in Stony Brook, New York. She holds a bachelor of science in nursing from Jacksonville University in Jacksonville, Florida.
Novotny joins hospital board
Debbie Novotny, senior vice president commercial lending at Enterprise Bank in Nashua, was appointed to the St. Joseph Hospital board of directors for a three-year term. Novotny, who has lived in Nashua her entire life, was named the 2018 volunteer of the year by the Greater Nashua Chamber of Commerce.
She has served in leadership roles with Nashua Community Arts, Nashua YMCA, Adult Learning Center, Main Dunstable Elementary School PTO, Nashua Rotary Club, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Nashua, Nashua Education Foundation, Marguerite’s Place, and Pennichuck Corporation. She also serves on the City of Nashua Business & Industrial Authority and Revolving Loan Fund.
McLane Middleton elects directors
Attorneys Jesse S. Angeley, Alexandra S. Cote, Andrew R. Hamilton and Ramey D. Sylvester have been elected as directors of the McLane Middleton Professional Association.
Angeley is a member of the firm’s corporate department. Cote and Hamilton are members of the firm’s litigation department.
Turning Points names director
Pascale N. Graham has been named executive director of Turning Points Network. Graham holds a master’s in public administration degree from New York University. She obtained her doctorate at McGill University in Canada, where she taught at the Institute of Gender, Sexuality, and Feminist Studies. Graham worked in sexual assault prevention as an undergraduate was was director of public policy on gender-based violence in the New York City mayor’s office. She has served as the assistant director since 2021. Outgoing executive director Deborah Mozden is stepping down following 40 years with the agency.