Hoch takes Secondwind reins

Secondwind

From left, Shana Hoch, new Secondwind Water Systems Inc. CEO and president, and Christine Fletcher, retiring Secondwind co-founder and president.

Secondwind Water Systems Inc. announces the retirement of co-founder and president Christine Fletcher and the appointment of President and CEO Shana Hoch.

Claira Monier

MONIER
Deborah Miller

MILLER
Jennifer Bey

BEY
Deb Novotny

NOVOTNY
Jesse Angeley

ANGELEY
Pascale Graham

GRAHAM