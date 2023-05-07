Singer honored by Elliot Foundation for philanthropy
The Board of the Mary and John Elliot Charitable Foundation has announced Robert Singer of Manchester as the recipient of the 2023 Davison Award for Philanthropy. The Mary and John Elliot Charitable Foundation is a nonprofit organization that provides financial support for the various health-care needs of southern New Hampshire and Elliot Health System.
Robert Singer follows in the footsteps of his parents Irving and Bernice Singer, who believed in charity and building community, and devoted much of their lives to the Greater Manchester area and improving the lives of others. In 2017, after his son Jordan died of epithelioid sarcoma at age 28, Robert and his family started Jordan’s Dream Fund to help young people shoulder the expenses related to life-saving cancer trials.
He honored Jordan with his leadership gift to the Hope is Here Campaign in 2020, expanding comprehensive cancer care for southern New Hampshire at the Solinsky Center for Cancer Care at The Elliot. He will honor his parents’ community service with a gift to The Elliot Emergency Department expansion.
Northeast Credit Union promotes three to leadership
Northeast Credit Union has Stephanie Koch, Chris Saucier and Rich Lipari to senior leadership positions.
Koch is promoted to vice president f risk management. She will develop and execute Northeast’s Enterprise risk management strategy. Prior to her promotion, she was Northeast’s assistant vice president of risk.
Saucier is promoted to vice president of mortgage lending and payment resolution, and is now leading the payment resolutions and mortgage lending teams.
Lipari is promoted to vice president of operations and business intelligence and automation. He will continue to work with the operations leadership team to execute Northeast’s operations strategy.
Law appointed director at John Hay Estate at The Fells
Paige Kingsley Law has been named the new executive director at the John Hay Estate at The Fells. She is a seasoned professional with extensive experience in various organizations and nonprofit groups spanning over 25 years. She served as the events director and outreach director at the John Hay Estate and previously worked as an office administrator, property manager, and outreach coordinator for the Duprey Companies, the City of Concord, and the League of NH Craftsmen.
She holds a bachelor of science degree from Franklin Pierce University and a nonprofit management certificate from the University of New Hampshire.
She has replaced Susan Warren, who previously announced her retirement after a remarkable term as executive director spanning more than nine years.
Prunier up for care company honor
Visiting Angels named Lynda Prunier of Auburn as one of the 10 semifinalists for its National Caregiver of the Year award.
The honor recognizes Visiting Angels caregivers for their overall contribution and commitment to delivering quality care to the clients and families they serve. Since joining Visiting Angels nearly three years ago, Prunier has been praised for being gentle, compassionate, supportive, attentive, happy and upbeat.
Grace takes VP role at Northeast CU
Northeast Credit Union has hired Ryan Grace as vice president of brand. Grace will be responsible for leading the marketing team. He brings more than 10 years of experience in building multinational brands in the consumer goods industry. He served in the U.S. Army as a military intelligence officer after graduating from Duke University and is a graduate of Phillips Exeter Academy.
Bank of NH promotes Laro
Bank of New Hampshire has promoted Taylor Laro to marketing and customer experience officer.
Laro joined Bank of New Hampshire in March 2020 as marketing and digital media specialist. She holds a bachelor of arts degree from Saint Anselm College. She has completed the ABA certificates in principles of banking, marketing financial services, and bank marketing. She is a graduate of the Northern New England School of Banking and is currently attending Leadership Lakes Region. She is also the chair of the New Hampshire Bankers Association’s Young Bankers Peer Group.
Gibb is president of Chase Home board
Portsmouth resident Brian Gibb has been elected president of the board of directors at The Chase Home in Portsmouth. Founded in 1877, The Chase Home provides at-risk youth across the state with prevention, early intervention, residential and community-based services.
Most recently, Gibb served as a CEO in the health care industry. He joined The Chase Home board in May, 2022.
Two join Manchester Acupuncture Studio
Acupuncturists Danielle Gaglini Hallowell and Marco Martino joined Manchester Acupuncture Studio.
Hallowell is a graduate of Wellesley College and the New England School of Acupuncture. Her introduction to acupuncture and traditional Chinese medicine began more than 15 years ago as a patient of renowned acupuncture teacher, Joe Kay, in Cambridge, Mass. Her addition will expand hours at MAS’s Nashua location.
Martino is a native of Epsom with an undergraduate degree in health science. His interest in acupuncture started when a car accident left him with unresolved chronic pain. He enrolled in Tristate College of Acupuncture in New York in 2017 with a concentration on orthopedic acupuncture. He completed his acupuncture degree in 2021 at Pacific College of Health and Science in New York. His addition will expand hours at MAS’ flagship location in Manchester.