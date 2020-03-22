Sky named to lead NH Commission on Aging
CONCORD — Rebecca Sky was recently named the executive director for the New Hampshire State Commission on Aging. The commission was established the previous legislative session to advise the governor and the general court on policy and planning related to aging with a goal to improve the lives of older adults and their families and caregivers in New Hampshire. Sky has over 25 years of public health experience. Prior to joining the commission, she worked on various initiatives at the Foundation for Healthy Communities and is the immediate past-president of the New Hampshire Public Health Association.
Robert named president of Monadnock Economic Development Corp.
KEENE — Monadnock Economic Development Corp., the Keene-based facilitator of financing for major public and private projects in southwestern New Hampshire, named Arthur P. Robert as its new president, effective April 1. Robert, 55, an economic development executive in the greater Boston area, will succeed John G. “Jack” Dugan, 64, who is retiring after 30 years in the position. Robert is former director of community and economic development for the city of Framingham, Mass. He previously held a variety of economic development posts in Massachusetts state government.
Infinity Realty Group joins Keller Williams
LONDONDERRY — Infinity Realty Group (IRG) of Londonderry is now a member of the Keller Williams (KW) Metro team. Broker-Realtors Cheryl Hazzard and Amanda Butler, along with Realtors Terri Byerly and Julie Dolliver, will continue to serve clients from the IRG location at 44 Nashua Road, No. 12A in Londonderry. Each team member is licensed in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, and holds membership in the Granite State South Board of Realtors.
Two join staff of NH Forest Society
CONCORD — The Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests hired Anna Haigh Berry as digital outreach manager and Maria Finnegan as manager of individual giving.
Berry, who has experience in nonprofit management, communications, and educational programs, joined the Forest Society in January 2020. She previously served as editor of the New Hampshire Bar News and as executive director of the World Affairs Council of New Hampshire. Finnegan previously served as assistant director of annual funds at Harvard Law School. Prior to that, she worked for Massachusetts Institute for Technology as a development associate.
Goffstown Main Street names new director
GOFFSTOWN — The Goffstown Main Street Program Inc. named David Lawton as executive director. Lawton is the first full-time director in the program’s history. Lawton has 20 years of experience in fundraising, volunteer development, collaborations and innovation. He has served in nonprofit leadership roles in the Mid-Atlantic and New England.
Two hired by Partnership for Successful Living
NASHUA — The Partnership for Successful Living hired Henry Och as chief operating officer and Brian Tagliaferro as director of fundraising and development. Och most recently served as chief operations officer/chief information officer at Lowell Community Health Center in Lowell, Mass. Och also serves as a commissioned officer in the Massachusetts Army National Guard. Tagliaferro most recently served as director of resource development and grants with Capstone Community Action in Barre, Vt.