Southern NH Health hires new providers
Southern New Hampshire Health added seven new providers to its practices.
Haider Rahman, a board-certified gastroenterologist with specialized training in advanced endoscopy, joined Foundation Gastroenterology.
Rahman graduated from St. George’s University in Grenada with a doctor of medicine, magna cum laude, before completing his residency and gastroenterology fellowship at Albany Medical Center in New York. He completed an additional fellowship in advanced endoscopy at Virginia Commonwealth University.
Patrick Duff, M.D., a board-certified pediatrician, joined Partners in Pediatrics in South Nashua, a Foundation Medical Partners practice.
A graduate of New York Medical College with a doctor of medicine degree, Duff completed his pediatric residency at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. He received his B.S. in biology from Emmanuel College in Boston.
Jennifer Leavy, a specialist in osteopathic neuromusculoskeletal medicine, joined Musculoskeletal Medicine at Merrimack Medical Center.
A doctor of osteopathic medicine graduate from Nova Southeastern University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Leavy received her bachelor of arts and science from Florida State University in Tallahassee. She completed her osteopathic neuromusculoskeletal medicine residency at St. Barnabas Hospital in the Bronx, N.Y.
Samson Munn, a board-certified radiologist, joined Foundation Radiology.
Board-certified in diagnostic radiology in the U.S., Munn earned his bachelor degree in psychology from the University of California, Berkeley, and his M.D. from Boston University School of Medicine. He completed residency in diagnostic radiology in the Tufts/New England Medical Center/Boston V.A. Medical Center program, and combined fellowship/chief residency in imaging at the Boston V.A. Medical Center. He was associate professor at Tufts School of Medicine prior to moving to Los Angeles at the end of 2015 where he served on the faculty at the University of California.
Jennifer Mann, a board-certified family nurse practitioner, joined Primary Care of Hudson.
Mann earned her BA graduate from Emmanuel College in Boston before receiving her ASN from Queens University of Charlotte, in Charlotte, N.C., and completing her MSN at Regis College in Weston, Mass.
Amanda Meerani joined Immediate Care of South Nashua.
A graduate of the University of New Hampshire Family Nurse Practitioner Program, Meerani earned her BS in nursing from Rivier University. Before joining Immediate Care of South Nashua, she served at Convenient MD, Catholic Medical Center and Salemhaven Nursing Home and Rehab, caring for patients in urgent and acute care settings, as well as long-term and end-of-life care.
Naomi Flaherty, a certified Family Nurse Practitioner, joined Nashua West Adult Medicine.
Flaherty earned her master of science in nursing and her B.S. in nursing from Rivier University in Nashua, where she previously had also received her associate of science in nursing.
She has worked in a variety of clinical and hospital settings, including medical/surgical with a focus on oncology, rehabilitation, internal medicine, labor and delivery and emergency medicine.
Hart hired as NHCDFA chief finance officer
The New Hampshire Community Development Finance Authority hired Ian Hart as chief financial officer. Hart will oversee the nonprofit’s finances, as well as technology, contracts and human resources. Prior to coming to CDFA, he served the city and county of San Francisco for 14 years, most recently as deputy director for finance and administration in the city’s Department of Human Resources.
Bank employees feted for leadership
Bar Harbor Bank & Trust employees were recognized by the bank’s chairman of the board of directors, David Woodside, and the bank’s senior executive team at the annual Chairman’s Dinner and Celebration on Sept. 16 in Bar Harbor, Maine.
The Chairman’s Award, which is the event’s highest honor, was presented to Kristin Shaw, senior vice president commercial lending support manager, and Daryl Wentworth, senior vice president, director middle market banking.
Shaw joined the bank in 2018 and is responsible for leading a team of commercial lending assistants charged with helping businesses secure the financing they need. She is located in Manchester.
The executive team also presented the Emerging Leader Award to four employees. The award recipients from New Hampshire are Vreni Gust, vice president, product and segment marketing manager, and Laurel Hansen, vice president, residential lending manager.
Gust joined the bank in 2016 and is located in Lebanon. Hansen joined the bank in 2010 and is located in Peterborough.
Granite YMCA names new COO
Ryan Gadow joined the Granite YMCA as chief operating officer.
Gadow holds a bachelor of arts from North Carolina State University. He began his YMCA career in 1994 and earned YUSA certifications in organizational leadership and fiscal management. By 2005, Gadow was serving as a senior program director/ operations director for the Tampa Metro YMCA where he successfully managed a multimillion-dollar budget for the first time. Most recently, Gadow was asked to serve as a senior vice president for the Y in Central Maryland, where he has served for the past six years.
Nathan Wechsler adds accountant
Kaitlin Morin joined the regional accounting firm of Nathan Wechsler & Company.
Morin joins the firm as a senior, bringing over three years of experience in the accounting profession. In her new role, she performs work on a variety of clients, including accounting, auditing, compliance, financial statement preparation, tax return preparation and special projects.
Morin graduated summa cum laude from Franklin Pierce University, where she earned a bachelor of science in accounting.