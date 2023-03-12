Spaulding Academy & Family Services adds 2
Courtney Constant has joined Spaulding Academy & Family Services as the organization’s director of development, and Nick Silva was was recently promoted to director of admissions.
Constant previously worked in real estate as Director of Operations at Lake Life Realty — Compass New England since 2018. Constant holds a master’s degree in human relations and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Plymouth State University.
Silva joined Spaulding Academy & Family Services in 2014 and has served in several roles, including academic aide, paraprofessional, residential counselor and associate teacher. He was promoted to admissions assistant in 2017. Silva holds an MBA from Southern New Hampshire University and a bachelor’s degree from Elms College.
Bissonnette promoted, McCormick joins HRCU
Travis Bissonnette has been promoted to senior vice president of lending at Holy Rosary Credit Union in Rochester.
Cynthia McCormick joins HRCU as senior vice president of member experience.
Bissonnette is a graduate of the CUNA Business Lending School and recognized by CU Direct in 2019 for becoming a Top 20 Lender in New England. He is also active in the business community having served on many boards, including Rochester Main Street, Rochester, NH Chamber of Commerce, Roger Allen Park Association, and Friends of Spaulding Baseball.
McCormick previously served as senior vice president of retail and deposit operations for Member First Credit Union and has been a part of the banking industry for more than 16 years. Previously, McCormick has been involved with the Greater Manchester NH Chamber of Commerce, New Horizons and the FiT Walk Against Hunger. She regularly volunteers statewide for credit union events with Make A Wish. She earned her BA from the University of New Hampshire and her MA from the University of Nottingham, England.
Bentley joins Sanborn, Head & Associates
Rebecca Bentley has joined Sanborn, Head & Associates as a vice president of the firm’s real estate development practice.
She is an experienced engineer with more than 20 years of expertise in geotechnical and construction-related engineering services. She previously worked with developers and property owners on a wide range of real estate development projects.
Ladue joins Primary Bank
Christina Ladue has joined Primary Bank as the VP/business development officer in Manchester.
With more than 25 years in banking, Ladue brings a commercial expertise to Primary. She is actively involved in the community, serving on the NH Tech Alliance Product of the Year Committee, and on the advisory board for the Palace Theatre. She is also involved with the NH Humane Society and the Nashua Soup Kitchen.
Smith promoted at NH Mutual Bancorp
Jeff Smith has been promoted to vice president corporate treasurer and investment officer at New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp.
Smith has more than 15 years of banking experience transitioning to NHMB from Savings Bank of Walpole having joined their finance department in 2005. He received his BA in economics from Keene State and his accounting degree from Franklin Pierce. Smith was past managing director and finance committee member for Takodah YMCA in Richmond.
Mickelson joins Standish search
Greg Mickelson has been named to the role of managing principal at Standish Executive Search, LLC. He will oversee day-to-day operations of executive search advisory firm
Mickelson, who joined the firm in 2020, will lead the Standish team including founder Stan Davis, adviser Kelley Small, and lead recruiter Jaime Barrett-Thurston as they continue to expand the growing firm’s diverse client base.
Mickelson, who joined the firm in 2020, previously spent five years running two divisions for C. Cowles & Co. in Connecticut where he led the firm’s two contract manufacturing divisions. After earning a bachelor’s degree from the University of Connecticut, Mickelson was hired by Procter & Gamble in Cincinnati, and then was recruited by General Electric. He earned his Master’s in Business Administration from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. His experience also includes running a Contract Manufacturing Division of a family owned Wisconsin company. He then assumed the presidency of a Nashville subsidiary of a publicly held firm based in California. Mickelson also has experience as the founder and owner of The Mickelson Company LLC, a business advisory firm.
Del Prato joins Littleton Regional
Dr. Lauren Del Prato has joined Littleton Regional Healthcare’s medical staff and is caring for patients of its comprehensive Pain Management Center. Del Prato is a fellowship-trained doctor of osteopathic medicine and board-certified in physical medicine and rehabilitation with a sub-specialty board certification in pain medicine. She comes to LRH after serving as an attending physician at Maine Medical Center’s Department of Neurosurgery and Spine
Del Prato earned her bachelor of science in biological sciences from Le Moyne College. She then pursued her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine, attending University of New England’s College of Osteopathic Medicine in Biddeford, Maine. She completed her internship with Lahey Hospital Medical Center’s ACGME Accredited Program in Preliminary Medicine. For her residency, el Prato was accepted into SUNY Upstate Medical University’s ACGME Accredited Program in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, and her fellowship was with Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center’s ACGME Accredited Program in Pain Medicine.
Tarberry promoted at Berry Companies
Alec Tarberry has been promoted to president of North Conway based Berry Companies.
Founder Joe Berry, who has served as President and CEO for more than 47 years, will continue in the role of chief executive officer.
Since joining the business in 2018, Tarberry has been promoted multiple times in recognition of the hard work, talent and capabilities that he brought to the organization. In January 2022, he was promoted to senior vice president.
The Berry Companies develops, owns and manages housing, commercial buildings and lodging in the Mt. Washington Valley.
Prior to Tarberry’s tenure at the Berry Companies, he held positions in Boston with Boston Realty Advisors and WS Development. He earned his BA from Middlebury College. He also earned a JD/MBA from Northeastern University.