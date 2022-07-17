Sullivan joins Palace Theatres as director
Shannon Sullivan joined the Palace Theatres as director of corporate and community partnerships. Sullivan most recently worked at Consolidated Communications as corporate communications manager. She previously worked as community relations manager at the New Hampshire Union Leader and also spent time at Granite United Way. A Manchester resident, Sullivan is a member of the school board for the Diocese of Manchester, serves on the boards of the West High Blue Knights Foundation and Kiwanis Club of Manchester, and is a trustee of the Manchester Historic Association.
Rivier gives 4 Alumni Achievement Awards
Rivier University has awarded Alumni Achievement Awards to distinguished area graduates.
Justine DeFronzo ’09 B.S./’13 MBA received the Outstanding Business Professional/Community Leader Award. DeFronzo serves as president of New England Sinai Hospital in Stoughton, Mass., overseeing all clinical, operational, and financial functions to ensure and enhance quality patient care. She mentors nursing students in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
Lauren Marsden ’12 M.Ed./’18 Ed.D., received the Outstanding Educator Award. She earned master’s and doctoral degrees at Rivier and focused her research and dissertation on the unique challenges and needs of first-generation college students. Following 10 years as a high school educator, Marsden now serves as curriculum coordinator at Winnacunnet High School in Hampton.
Carol Furlong ’01 MBA received the Outstanding Nurse/Healthcare Professional Award. For more than 40 years, Furlong has helped build and operate programs to end veteran homelessness and to establish substance use treatment services in underserved communities.
Furlong was the vice president of operations at Harbor Homes in Nashua for 10 years before becoming director of substance use services at Elliot Hospital in Manchester.
Joshua Muench ’16 B.S. received the Outstanding Young Alumni Award. Currently serving in the U.S. Army Reserves, he also works as the alternate facility security officer at BAE Systems in Hudson.
Muench helps to protect the facility and its employees from possible insider threats by handling alarm responses and conducting daily security investigations.
Financial advisers form partnership
Gary W. Pelletier, an independent financial adviser at Northeast Planning Associates in Nashua, has partnered with fellow NPA adviser Caleb Kirby. Pelletier has been providing financial services to families and small businesses primarily throughout northern New England for more than 30 years. Kirby has been advising clients on financial planning and insurance strategies for more than 20 years.
Walsh joins McDonough board
Tyler Walsh of Hooksett recently joined the board of directors of the McDonough Scholarship Foundation. The foundation, founded in 1955, awards scholarships annually to college students employed at golf courses throughout the state. Walsh, a UNH graduate, is a senior manager in the strategy and transactions practice for Ernst & Young in Boston.