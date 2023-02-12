Three agents join Badger Peabody & Smith Realty
Jennifer Woodward, Pranee Powers and Kate Frisk, all residents of the Berlin area, have joined the Berlin office at Badger Peabody & Smith Realty.
Woodward graduated from Berlin High School and received her sales associate license in December. She was a student intern at the firm in early 2022.
Powers is an established agent in the area and has been in real estate for the last three years. Powers moved to the area in 2017 and has an extensive background in customer service.
Frisk has been a resident of the Berlin area for over 20 years, worked in the customer service industry and has been licensed in real estate for over a year.
New hospice director joins Granite VNA
Kristin Jordan, MSN, RN, AMB-BC, has joined Granite VNA as the director of hospice.
Jordan has held various leadership and front-line nursing roles throughout the Capital and Lakes regions in home care and hospice, outpatient oncology and hematology services. She was also a nurse preceptor at a large, inpatient surgical oncology department in Nashville, Tennessee, where she also taught at a local university. She is a board-certified ambulatory care nurse who holds a master of science in nursing from Southern New Hampshire University. She earned a bachelor of science in nursing and a bachelor of science in criminology from University of Southern Maine.
New director joins Northeast Credit Union Foundation
Dan Raposa has joined Northeast Credit Union as vice president, executive director of the Northeast Credit Union Foundation. Raposa comes to the Foundation with more than 35 years in fundraising and philanthropy experience.
He joins the Foundation after serving on the credit union’s supervisory committee.
Carrigan promoted to regional vice president at MVSB
James “Jim” Carrigan has been promoted to regional vice president at Meredith Village Savings Bank.
Carrigan joined MVSB in 2017 as branch and business development manager for the bank’s then-newly constructed Portsmouth office, bringing with him more than 10 years of banking experience. He was promoted in 2022 to oversee MVSB’s development in the Seacoast region. He is a graduate of the New England School for Financial Studies at Babson College.
New member joins NH Fiscal Policy Institute board
Justin Slattery has been appointed to the board of directors for the New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute.
Slattery is the executive director of the Belknap Economic Development Council. Prior to joining Belknap EDC in 2014, he helped manage workforce and economic development initiatives through the state with the New Hampshire Division of Economic Development. He has also served as an aid to Gov. John Lynch and volunteered as a director of Granite United Way, a director of New Hampshire Research and Industry Council, and a president of the New Hampshire Alliance of Regional Development Corporations. He earned his bachelor’s in political science at the University of New Hampshire and an MBA from Plymouth State University.
Maldonado hired, Annunziata promoted at Shaheen & Gordon
Attorney Stephanie Annunziata has been promoted to partner and attorney Crystal Maldonado has been hired by Shaheen & Gordon.
Annunziata is based out of the firm’s Concord office while Maldonado is based out of Manchester.
Annunziata joined Shaheen & Gordon in 2016. Her practice is dedicated to navigating families through conflict before the Family and Probate Courts. Annunziata was identified as a Rising Star by Super Lawyers in 2022.
Maldonado has practiced law in New Hampshire for more than a decade. She has served as an adjunct professor of family law at the University of New Hampshire School of Law since 2012.
Merchants Fleet to sponsor United Autosports
Merchants Fleet will sponsor United Autosports, one of Britain’s leading endurance motorsport teams.
In 2021 Merchants became a sponsor of the McLaren Extreme E Team, an all-electric, off-road international racing event that provides the world’s first gender-equal motorsport platform. In 2022 Merchants’ Chairman, CEO & President Brendan P. Keegan, joined United Autosports on the Investor Advisory Board as a co-owner, in addition to being the Merchants chairman, CEO and president.
James is engineer of the year
Sean T. James, PE has been selected by a jury of his peers from New Hampshire’s engineering societies as the 2023 New Hampshire Engineer of the Year. This distinguished award will be presented on Feb. 23, at the annual Engineers’ Week banquet at the Grappone Conference Center in Concord. He earned his BS and MS in structural engineering in 1993 and 1995 respectively at the University of Maine. While working full time at Hoyle Tanner he decided to advance his career further by completing an MBA at the Southern New Hampshire University in 2008. He maintains professional licensure in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, New York, and Pennsylvania.
He served for 11 years on the Candia Planning Board, becoming the board chair from 2012 to 2017.
Bennett named president of Automobile Dealers Association
Dan Bennett has been named the new president the New Hampshire Automobile Dealers Association is excited to announce of the NHADA. Bennett received the unanimous vote of approval from the NHADA board of directors and has taken over the job as of late January.
Bennett has been a Certified Association Executive (CAE) since 2016 through the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE). He is a graduate of the Institute of Organizational Management (IOM), where he spent four summers at Villanova University being taught by trade association industry leaders through the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Bennett is a master’s level graduate from Vermont Law School. He has served in NHADA leadership for the past 15 years.