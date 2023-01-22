Two promoted at Greater Manchester Chamber
Greater Manchester Chamber employees Lauren Getts and Cole Riel have been promoted.
Getts was promoted to vice president of economic development and strategic communications, and Riel will serve as director of small business and community development.
Getts is an eight-year chamber veteran and will continue to be responsible for spearheading the GMC’s messaging.
Riel, previously the member engagement coordinator, has been with the chamber for two years. He has five years of experience in civic engagement and campaign management. He holds a bachelor of arts from the University of New Hampshire.
New chief curator joins Currier Museum
Lorenza Fusi has joined the Currier Museum of Art as its chief curator and curator of contemporary art. Fusi has curated more than 100 exhibitions and commissioned almost 200 works. He was most recently artistic director of the Yerevan Biennial and curator-in-residence at the Griffin Art Projects in Vancouver. He previously served as artistic director of PIAC at the Fondation Prince Pierre in Monaco, and the Illingworth Kerr Gallery in Calgary. He spent almost seven years in Liverpool, where he was the international curator of the Liverpool Biennial in 2010 and 2012, and director of the Open Eye Gallery.
New members join board of Community Loan Fund
Pamela Laflamme and James Kerouac have joined the New Hampshire Community Loan Fund’s board of directors.
Laflamme is Berlin’s director of strategic initiatives and assistant city manager. She earned her degree in community and regional planning from Plymouth State University. She is a graduate of Leadership New Hampshire and received a Fannie Mae Foundation Fellowship to attend the Kennedy School of Government.
Kerouac is a shareholder with Bernstein, Shur, Sawyer & Nelson, P.A. of Manchester. He has more than 20 years of experience in commercial real estate and lending transactions. He is an adjunct faculty member at the University of New Hampshire’s Franklin Pierce School of Law. He earned his juris doctor degree at the Boston University School of Law, and bachelor’s degrees in biology and philosophy from UNH.
Nurse practitioner honored with award
Marcy Ainslie has received the 2023 American Association of Nurse Practitioners Advocate State Award for Excellence in New Hampshire. Ainslie is a nurse practitioner and assistant professor at the University of New Hampshire in Durham and in clinical practice with the Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester in Manchester. She has 23 years in practice as a nurse practitioner. She is chair of the Nurse Practitioner Task Force for the nonprofit Aquifer.
Dartmouth Health names Gilkie
Jennifer E. Gilkie has been named chief marketing and communications officer for Dartmouth Health. Gilkie joined New Hampshire’s largest health system and private employer in 2017, initially serving as vice president of communications and marketing for Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and Clinics. Her role was then elevated to system vice president of communications and marketing for Dartmouth Health in 2021.
Gilkie serves on the boards of the New Hampshire Women’s Foundation, the New Hampshire Business Council on the Arts, and Arts in Motion.