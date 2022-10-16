Williams named BHTNH 2022 Citizen of the Year
JerriAnne Boggis, executive director, announced that the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire has unanimously selected Jay Williams, president of the Hartford Foundation, as the Black New England Conference 2022 Citizen of the Year.
The award will be presented to Williams at the Black New England Conference Awards Dinner at Southern New Hampshire University on Oct. 21.
Since July 2017, Williams has served as president of the Hartford Foundation. He is leading the Foundation’s commitment to dismantle structural racism, achieve equity and improve social and economic mobility in our region in partnership with nonprofit organizations and community stakeholders.
Prior to coming to the Hartford Foundation, Williams served as U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development, where he led the federal economic development agenda for the United States during the Obama administration. He also served as Deputy Director of the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs at the White House, acting as the principal liaison between the President of the United States and local elected officials. He arrived in Washington, D.C., after serving as the mayor of Youngstown, Ohio.
Bank of New Hampshire promotes Morrissette
Bank of New Hampshire has announced the promotion of Douglas Morrissette to Commercial Credit Officer.
In this role, Morrissette will take on responsibilities associated with credit administration such as full-time management of the department’s appraisal management program and generating various periodic reports. Morrissette joined the Commercial Banking Department in January 2014 as a commercial services representative. He was promoted to portfolio manager/workout specialist in February 2016 and has gained significant experience in portfolio management since that time.
McLane Middleton adds two associates
The law firm of McLane Middleton has announced the hiring of attorneys Laura J. Raymond and Eleanor M. Walker.
Raymond is an associate in the litigation department, where she represents clients in a variety of civil, commercial, employment, and probate matters. Raymond earned her J.D., cum laude, from the University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law and her dual bachelors of arts in Mandarin Chinese and political science from the College of the Holy Cross.
Walker joins the firm as an associate in the corporate department, where she advises business clients on transactional matters related to contract drafting, corporate governance, and mergers and acquisitions. She earned her J.D., magna cum laude, from the University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law. Prior to law school, Walker worked as an investment management paralegal at Ropes & Gray LLP in Boston.
Bryce joins board of NH Forest Society
At the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests’ annual meeting in September, Phillip Bryce was elected as a new member to the Board of Trustees. Bryce previously served on the board in 2010 and 2011 before stepping away to become director of New Hampshire State Parks. Also at the annual meeting, new officers were elected, including Drew Kellner of Brookline as chair and William Crangle of Plymouth as vice chair. Treasurer Andrew Smith of Twin Mountain and Secretary Karen Moran of Webster were voted to continue serving in their roles.
Bryce served as the director of New Hampshire State Parks from 2011 to Aug. 31. Bryce was previously the New Hampshire State Forester for over 11 years.
PROCON names Anderson VP
Erik Anderson has been promoted to executive vice president of architecture and engineering at PROCON, the largest true design-build firm in New Hampshire.
Anderson is a licensed and LEED-accredited architect and leader with over 32 years of experience. Anderson previously worked for Skidmore, Owings, and Merrill (SOM) in New York City.
Piet named chair of Crotched board
Crotched Mountain Foundation is pleased to announce the election of James “Jim” C. Piet as the chair of Crotched Mountain’s Board of Directors. Piet steps into the chair role after the three-year term of Henry Veilleux ended in September. A 16-year board member and one-time student of Crotched Mountain School in Greenfield, Jim is the first person with a disability to serve as board chair.
Following his graduation from Crotched Mountain School, Piet earned his M.S. degree and currently serves as the public relations specialist with the New Hampshire Department of Education and Bureau of Vocational Rehabilitation. He volunteers and supports many disability-related initiatives.
RSEC names Reed director
Regional Services and Education Center (RSEC) has named eight-year veteran RSEC teacher and administrator Amanda Reed as the new director of curriculum and instruction and will support academic success for students, teachers and staff.
In 2014, Reed began working as a middle school teacher at The RSEC Academy, in grades 5 through 8, in a four-year position that created the foundation for her long-term success at the agency. When Vista, which serves students from grades 5 to 12 and provides small-group, academic instruction for those with autism, speech-language impairment, emotional disturbances and other health impairments, was launched in 2018, she served as a special education teacher before being promoted to program director a year later. She holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education with a special education certification and a master’s degree in curriculum instruction with a concentration in educational leadership, both from Southern New Hampshire University.
Hecht takes Citizens corporate post
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. today announced that Michelle Hecht has been named head of corporate affairs. In this capacity she will oversee public affairs, corporate philanthropy, community engagement and volunteerism initiatives that support the company’s growth strategy. She succeeds Barbara Cottam, who is leaving Citizens to take on a new role at the U.S. Department of Commerce, in Washington D.C. She will serve as a senior adviser for the external affairs strategy for the bureau administering the department’s Internet for All initiative.
Hecht most recently served as the head of communications at Citizens. She is a member of Citizens’ Executive Leadership Group and of the Citizens Foundation and Citizens Charitable Giving Boards.