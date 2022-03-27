Marshall promoted to assistant VP at bank
Ledyard National Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Cody Marshall to assistant vice president. Marshall joined Ledyard in 2019 as Ledyard’s branch manager in Lebanon.
In addition to his primary focus of creating an ever stronger banking environment focused on client service, Marshall will begin to originate and manage the bank’s CRA residential mortgage loans that apply specifically to low- to moderate-income applicants.
Malcom named to VP post at D-H Health
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health welcomes Dr. Teresa Dean Malcolm as vice president of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB). Malcolm is a physician executive and a board-certified OB/GYN with more than a decade of experience cultivating inclusion in health-care settings.
Malcolm most recently served as chief executive officer at the coaching firm Master Physician Leaders.
She also currently serves as associate program director for the American Medical Women’s Association’s Leadership Certification Program. She is a professional certified coach by the International Coaching Federation and is certified to coach executives and health-care teams to build cultures of inclusion.
CCMS welcomes Acsadi as executive director
The Board of Trustees of the Concord Community Music School recently announced Daniel Acsadi as the school’s new executive director. Acsadi will be just the second permanent executive director in the history of the institution and will begin his tenure on May 9.
Acsadi currently serves as the director of education and community programs at the Powers Music School in Belmont, Mass.
Seven named NH Healthcare Heroes
For its second year, the NH Healthcare Heroes effort recognizes the dedication, courage and commitment of health-care professionals.
Seven health care hero winners and two runners up for each of the seven regions throughout the state were selected by nominations submitted by colleagues, family, friends and patients. A volunteer committee made up of healthcare professionals across the state ran the effort, which was developed by the New Hampshire Sector Partnerships Initiative in 2020 to shine a light on the essential roles and opportunities of those working in the health care field.
The winners are: Concord Region: Laura “Beth” Nagy, director of Rehabilitation Services, New Hampshire Hospital in Concord; Lakes Region: Ashley Douthart, behavioral health manager, HealthFirst Family Care Center in Franklin; Monadnock Region: Emilee Guyette, environmental services manager, Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities in Keene; North Country: Laurie Fellows, licensed nursing assistant, Cottage Hospital in Woodsville; Seacoast: Stacy Dionne, clinical nurse manager, Lamprey Health Care in Raymond; Southern NH: Matt Bouchie, homeless outreach coordinator, Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester; and Upper Valley: Entrance Screening Team at New London Hospital.
Healthcare Hero runners-up are: Concord region: Cherry Jones, unit manager, Genesis Harris Hill Center in Concord; Mary-Ellen Pearce, licensed social worker, Genesis Harris Hill Center in Concord; Lakes region: Crystal Hardy, assistant health services director, Taylor Community in Laconia; Angela Hawthorne, infection prevention and control nurse specialist, New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton; Monadnock region: Tracy Turcotte, registered nurse, Cheshire Medical Center in Keene; Teanna Record-Kline, licensed nursing assistant, Maplewood of Cheshire County in Westmoreland; North Country: Jen LaFlam, licensed nursing assistant, Grafton County Nursing Home in North Haverhill; Kriste Roberts, registered nurse, Littleton School District; Seacoast region: Patricia Roger, director of nursing services, Webster at Rye; Candice Clark, medical social worker, Beacon Hospice in Portsmouth; Southern NH: Jane Steckowych, laboratory technical operations manager, Catholic Medical Center in Manchester; Theresa Rice, housekeeper, Holy Cross Health Center in Manchester.