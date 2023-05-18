Dumont joins Montagne Powers
Veteran communications strategist Clark Dumont, APR, Fellow PRSA is joining Montagne Powers and will serve Of Counsel.
Dumont, a native Granite Stater, started his communications career in broadcast journalism with radio stations in Keene and Manchester. He served in a variety of communications and public affairs positions.
He has a master’s degree in communications management from the S.I. Newhouse School of Communications at Syracuse University and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from The American University, Washington, D.C. He is a 2022 inductee to the College of Fellows of the Public Relations Society of America and accredited (APR) by PRSA.
Jespersen elected board chair for NHADA
Marshall Jespersen is the new chairman of the board of directors of the New Hampshire Automobile Dealers.
Jespersen is currently the dealer principal of ICL, a retail group with six locations in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. With a background in chemistry and engineering, Jespersen, a former Air Force rocket scientist, left the field more than 30 years ago to rescue a struggling Massachusetts dealership.
Jespersen replaces outgoing Chair John Sawyer, Jr., current vice president at Portsmouth Ford.
Norris named Torrington Properties chief financial officer
Torrington Properties (Torrington), a real estate and development and investment firm headquartered in Boston, with offices in New Hampshire, has hired industry veteran Mike Norris as the company’s new chief financial officer.
During his 25-year career, Norris managed the accounting, tax preparation, reporting and compliance of major commercial real estate firms in the Boston market. Most recently, Norris served as chief compliance officer and director of accounting at Marcus Partners in Boston where he worked as part of the finance and accounting team for 12 years.
Norris is a licensed certified public accountant in Massachusetts. He earned a Master of Business Administration from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College and his bachelor of science in accounting at Bentley University.
Conroy recognized by Becker's Hospital Review
Joanne M. Conroy, MD, CEO and president of Dartmouth Health, has been named to Becker's Hospital Review 2023 edition of its “Great healthcare leaders to know” list. The list celebrates leaders for the strides they’ve made in innovation, inclusivity and access to quality care. The list was created to spotlight leaders from health-care organizations across the nation.
Three named corporators for NH Mutual Bancorp
New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp (NHMB) has announced its new Corporators who were recently confirmed by vote at the NHMB annual meeting: Elana Baron of Keene, Cara Burzynski of Rye, Caitlin Caserta of Walpole, Alona Florenz of Keene, Whitney Gagnon of Dover, and Beth San Soucie of Laconia.
Baron is an attorney with Bragdon, Baron & Kossayda, PC in Keene. She has earned the professional certification of Certified Estate Planner.
Burzynski is president of AeroDynamics and Revolution Scientific, family-owned businesses in Seabrook. After a 25-year nursing career with a focus in clinical research, she made the transition to aerospace manufacturing.
Caserta is the co-owner of Walpole Valley Farms, The Hungry Diner, and The Inn at Valley Farms, all located in Walpole. A native of the area, Caserta attended Keene State College and Université Rennes II in France earning degrees in communications and French.
Florenz is senior vice president, corporate development and financial planning and analysis for C&S Wholesale Grocers where she is responsible for deal analytics. Florenz earned a bachelor of arts from Williams College and an M.B.A. from the MIT Sloan School of Management.
Gagnon is an attorney at McLane Middleton Law Firmin Newington where she serves as a director of the firm’s Trusts & Estates Department. She received a dual bachelor of arts in political science and justice studies, cum laude, from the University of New Hampshire and her juris doctor, cum laude, from New England Law – Boston.
San Soucie serves as deputy director of Clean Energy NH located in Concord. Previously she served as the director of communications with Stay Work Play NH.
Recently retired NHMB Corporators include Susan Cerutti, Nathan Dutile, Linda Lacey, and Chris Swanson.
IT Secure Services announces new ownership
IT Secure Services has transitioned ownership from the company’s founder to Dan Horgan, an experienced technical engineer, support manager, and longtime company employee. The transfer between Joerg Laves, who founded the company in 2007, was finalized on March 1.
Located in Bedford, IT Secure Services specializes in a wide range of services including tailored IT and cybersecurity solutions for small and medium sized businesses.
Horgan has more than 15 years of experience in the IT industry, the majority of his career being spent with IT Secure. He holds a bachelor of science in information technologies from Southern New Hampshire University.
Grappone Automotive Group celebrates Success of apprentices at Skills USA
Three Grappone Automotive Group apprentices performed well at the Skills USA competition held at Lakes Region Community College in early March. The event saw nearly 50 auto tech students across the region compete in four
categories.
The maintenance and light repair category was dominated by Grappone Automotive Group apprentices, with Andrew Krause taking home the gold medal for his outstanding skills and expertise. The company will sponsor Krause's trip to the SkillsUSA National competition in Atlanta this summer.
Grappone Automotive apprentices Trevor Latorella earned a silver medal and Riley Flynn earned a bronze medal in the maintenance and light repair category.
Latorella is an apprentice at the Grappone Honda shop, while Krause and Flynn work in the Grappone Ford Truck shop.
Dionne joins local Ameriprise Financial group
Gary Dionne has joined Lamb, Petersen & Mann Advisory Group, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Dionne’s office is located in Laconia
Dionne has 31 years of experience including six with Ameriprise Financial. Lamb, Petersen & Mann Advisory Group has served the Lakes Region area since 2006. Dionne graduated from University of New Hampshire with a degree in political science history.
CMC nursing executive honored with award
Catholic Medical Center’s Associate Chief Nursing Officer Jennifer Torosian is a recipient of New Hampshire Magazine’s 2023 Excellence in Nursing Award. The awards, given in 16 different categories, recognize the unsung heroes of the state’s health-care community. Torosian will receive the award for Senior Nursing Leader in a reception Thursday night.
Torosian has worked at CMC since 2008, serving in many clinical and management roles. Even though she is a nurse executive, she still puts on scrubs and helps on hospital units, leading by example and giving support to the nursing team.
Currently enrolled in the doctor of nursing practice program at Rivier University, Torosian holds a bachelor of science in nursing from Western Connecticut State University and a master of science in forensic nursing from Quinnipiac University. She belongs to several professional nursing organizations and is on the nursing advisory boards of NHTI, Rivier University, and chairs the nursing advisory board at Manchester Community College.