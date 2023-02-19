More than three months after Daniel and Tanya Snyder announced they had hired an investment bank to "consider potential transactions" regarding the Washington Commanders, no bidding war has erupted for the storied NFL franchise.

Josh Harris, co-founder of Apollo Global Management and owner of the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and NHL's New Jersey Devils, is one of at least two potential buyers to have toured the team's training facility in Ashburn, according to people close to the situation. At least two groups have submitted initial proposals to Bank of America Securities, which is handling the process that could lead to a full or partial sale of the team, according to two people familiar with the proceedings.

McCann

MIKE McCANN