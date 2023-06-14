Exeter Hospital and its affiliates have agreed to join Massachusetts-based Beth Israel Lahey Health — a proposed merger that will bring 10 or more mental health crisis beds to the hospital and continue on-site labor and delivery services there for at least 10 years.

The final judgment filed Wednesday in Merrimack Superior Court by the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office — with court approval expected later this summer — calls for a $375 million capital commitment by BILH to Exeter Health Resources, which comprises Exeter Hospital, Core Physicians and Rockingham Visiting Nurses Association & Hospice.