New Hampshire continues to be considered one of the top 10 most innovative states in the country, according to Bloomberg’s annual State Innovation Index.
Dropping one spot from last year, the Granite State landed at No. 9 on the list.
California grabbed the top spot, while neighboring Massachusetts came in second. Another New England state, Connecticut, came in fourth.
The ranking is based on six equally weighted metrics: research and development intensity, productivity, clusters of companies in technology, STEM jobs, residents with degrees in science and engineering disciplines and patent activity.
“I think we benefit from our proximity to Boston,” said Jim Roche, president of the Business and Industry Association of New Hampshire. “I think we have a strong manufacturing base.”
The state also benefits from research centers at the University of New Hampshire and Dartmouth College, he said.
“New Hampshire has done a great job over the last decade or so of emphasizing the need for STEM education,” he said.
Julie Demers, executive director of the NH Tech Alliance, said the investments in the tech industry are becoming more robust.
The state is in a good position to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
“That is when people are forced to get creative and get innovative and act on ideas that have been lingering for a while,” Demers said. “Now, there’s an opportunity to go all in, whether they’ve been laid off or there are opportunities that present themselves with needs to innovate or respond to COVID. Specifically in tech, we’re going to a boom in innovation on the other side of this.”
A number of tech companies are still hiring amid the pandemic. “We sent out a survey in early March and found out that the demand for talent was still there,” Demers said. “The technology sector is uniquely positioned to continue to offer job opportunities to those who have been displaced by the pandemic and may be looking for a more permanent career change.”
Training programs could be needed to fill spots.
Roche said having strong innovation in the region attracts like-minded companies, entrepreneurs and investors.
“The difference between being in the top 10 and bottom 10 is pretty pronounced,” he said.