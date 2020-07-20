A New Hampshire man has filed a lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service, accusing the agency of retaining unlawfully seized financial records of individuals who have held virtual currency.
James Harper filed the lawsuit July 15 in federal district court in Concord after receiving one of thousands of letters the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) sent to Bitcoin holders warning them if they did not report their digital assets properly they could face penalties. About 10,000 of these letters were sent to crypto-currency holders.
In his lawsuit, Harper alleges the IRS violated constitutional and statutory law by issuing a “John Doe” administrative summons to a financial institution for records related to past and current virtual currency holders.
“This case presents the opportunity to correct the course of constitutional law,” Harper argues in the complaint.
The complaint alleges Harper opened an account with Coinbase in 2013, and claims he disclosed and paid taxes on his digital currency holdings.
The complaint alleges all Harper’s transactions occurred through three digital virtual currency exchanges: Coinbase, Abra and Uphold. In his lawsuit, Harper claims these firms contractually promised to protect his private information.
The complaint describes the process by which the IRS obtained customer information from Coinbase. Harper is claiming his rights under the Fourth and Fifth Amendments of the U.S. Constitution were violated by the IRS demanding his information from third parties without any specific suspicion of wrongdoing, and without notifying him or allowing for him to challenge the seizure of his information.
“The Framers of the Constitution would hardly recognize the unbridled power that the Internal Revenue Service regularly exerts to seize innocent Americans’ private financial information. ... This case presents the opportunity to correct the course of constitutional law,” the complaint reads.
The New Civil Liberties Alliance (NCLA) is representing Harper in the lawsuit.
“The expectation is that when you enter into an agreement with a third party, the third-party and the government will respect contractual rights,” said Caleb Kruckenberg, NCLA’s Litigation Counsel, in a statement. “But the law in this case has departed from cherished Constitutional principles and the fundamental understanding that prohibited peeking into a person’s private papers without the use of a judicially-approved subpoena. Not only did the IRS demand and seize Mr. Harper’s information, but it is unlawfully holding on to that data without any judicial process. NCLA is going to right this wrong.”
Harper is seeking money damages and declaratory and injunctive relief, including an order expunging his private financial information from the IRS’s records.