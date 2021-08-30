Business leaders in New Hampshire spoke Monday against federal legislation aimed at expanding workers’ rights to organize unions.
The Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act passed the Democratic-led House in March and could soon head to the Senate. Sens. Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen, both Democrats, joined colleagues in introducing the bill in February.
The group called on Hassan and Shaheen to rescind the legislation, which is being considered by the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions.
The bill would take away workers’ right to not join a union, said Joshua Reap, president and CEO of the Associated Builders and Contractors of NH/VT.
He said provisions allow unions to sidestep secret ballots when attempting to organize. Employers would be forced to turn over personal contact information to union organizers, such as addresses, cellphone numbers and email addresses.
David Juvet, interim president of the Business and Industry Association of New Hampshire, said the legislation is being considered as businesses across the state face challenges from COVID-19, worker shortages and rapid inflation.
“We believe the PRO Act is an unwarranted attempt to significantly disrupt the balance between union workers and employers and put everything in the favor of organized labor,” he said.
On Monday, both Hassan and Shaheen stood by the bill.
Hassan has worked “to expand economic opportunity for Granite Staters and all Americans, including by supporting the PRO Act, which will strengthen protections to help ensure that workers can collectively bargain for higher wages and better benefits,” according to spokeswoman Sydney Petersen.
Shaheen said the PRO Act will provide “long overdue reforms to protect workers’ rights to bargain for fairer wages, enhanced benefits and better safety standards on the job,” according to spokeswoman Sarah Weinstein.
A news conference Monday morning at Associated Builders and Contractors of NH/VT’s headquarters in Concord involved a wide range of industries.
About 60% of food stores in New Hampshire are independent operators “who would be drastically impacted by this legislation,” said John Dumais, president and CEO of the New Hampshire Grocers Association.
“These small independent operators — and the chain stores as well — have been short of labor for a long time and have been struggling through this COVID situation,” he said. “We now feel this is going to be another impact in getting qualified workers in our stores.”
The trickledown effect could be reduced services and increased prices, he said.
Juvet worried about the bill imposing California’s more stringent definition of independent contractors on the entire country.
“This would restrict the freedoms of the gig economy workers such as contractors for Uber, Lyft, Instacart and DoorDash,” he said.
Alex Talcott, an executive member of the New Hampshire Small Business Association, said many politicians tout the state’s small businesses. He called the bill disadvantageous to both employers and employees.
“We are concerned about bureaucracy rulemaking and rule applying in an inappropriate and disadvantageous manner,” he said.