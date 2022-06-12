NH Business Newsmakers: Evans joins Rhino XR Studios as security director

Evans joins Rhino XR as security director
Cybersecurity specialist Marvin Evans has joined Rhino XR Studios as director of security and technology. In this role he will protect the company’s systems from cybersecurity risks, threats and vulnerability to ensure the integrity of networks and data.
Rhino XR Studios recently launched MegaVerus. Evans will play an integral part in MegaVerus’ security. He will also lend his experience as a graphic artist and music producer to the team. As a senior security analyst, he will provide strategic leadership and guidance in critical areas of technology administration.
Evans, who served in both the United States Army and Navy, is the founder of two companies – DTM Records and Showtyme 360 Sports. He has a bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity and a master’s degree in information systems management.
Skelton named chair of MHA’s 2022 awards
The Manchester Historic Association has announced that Mike Skelton, president and chief executive officer of the Business and Industry Association of New Hampshire, will serve as honorary chairman of the 30th annual Historic Preservation Awards on Sept. 8 at Manchester Community College.
In addition to his duties with the BIA, Skelton serves on the board of directors of Stay Work Play New Hampshire, the Palace Theatre and the Manchester Economic Development Corporation.
The 2022 edition of the Historic Preservation Awards will recognize individuals, businesses and organizations that have made significant contributions to the preservation of buildings, neighborhoods, traditions and other historic resources in our city.
Wyman to turn MVSB reins over to Weeks
Meredith Village Savings Bank President Richard E. “Rick” Wyman will turn leadership over to Marcus Weeks on Oct. 1. Wyman will stay on in an advisory role through the end of the year.
Wyman joined the bank as executive vice president and chief financial officer in 2001 and assumed the role of president in 2016. With more than 30 years of experience in senior leadership, Wyman had previously served as an executive officer and CFO for several Maine-based banks, ranging from local community mutual banks to a publicly traded multi-bank holding company.
When MVSB partnered with Merrimack County Savings Bank to form New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp (NHMB) in 2013, Wyman served as its first executive vice president and chief financial officer.
Weeks began in 1995 as a 16-year-old student-teller for MVSB’s Center Harbor Office. In his nearly 30 years with the bank, he has served as a mortgage originator, business development officer, and branch manager for MVSB’s then-new Wolfeboro office. Since 2018, Weeks has led the branch and business development network as senior vice president and senior retail banking service officer.
Spaulding Academy promotes Lavallee
Spaulding Academy and Family Services has promoted Garrett Lavallee of Meredith to principal and director of special education.
Lavallee began his career at Spaulding Academy and Family Services in 1999 as a member of the residential team while an undergraduate student at Colby-Sawyer College. He then held various positions within Spaulding Academy including paraeducator, special education teacher, and special education coordinator. He most recently served as assistant director of special education.
Lavallee holds state of New Hampshire licensing in special education administration, special education teaching, and early childhood special education teaching; a master of education degree in special education administration from Plymouth State University; and a bachelor of science degree in child development from Colby-Sawyer College.
NHTrust promotes Kelly Brown to VP
Kelly Brown has been appointed vice president, administration and operations manager for NHTrust. Brown was hired a year ago as assistant vice president and trust administration manager coming from a background in trust administration and experience building systems for a regional bank.
Prior to coming to NHTrust, Brown was responsible for providing wealth management services to affluent clients throughout New York City, Long Island and Fairfield County, Conn.
She was focused on streamlining customer interactions and evolving the personalized needs of her clients.
Lake chosen to create sculpture
Canterbury artist Carol Lake has been awarded an Artist-Led Project Grant by the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts. Lake will create a sculpture for the Abenaki Trails Project.
She holds a BA from UNH and has studied sculpture, ceramics, classical drawing and painting, and warm glass. Her work is held in private collections in the United States and abroad, and recently she was the sculptor-in-residence at the Saint-Gaudens National Historic Park in Cornish.
Northeast CU promotes Simon
Northeast Credit Union recently announced the promotion of Tatjana Simon to assistant vice president regional sales manager.
Simon will work closely with the vice president of Branch Strategy and Innovation to supervise the operations of multiple branch locations and manage the operations of personnel to ensure maximum branch productivity, profitability, quality service and member market growth.
Steckis joins Four Seasons Sotheby’s
Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty is pleased to announce that Stephanie Steckis has joined the company’s Bedford office as a Realtor.
She is an MBA candidate with nearly 15 years of experience in business development for multiple-billion-dollar organizations, with experience in strategizing, positioning, contract negotiation, and closing.