Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
More consumers are paying attention to their impact on the environment, and that is encouraging companies which supply heating fuel and distribute electricity to focus on providing cleaner energy options.
“It’s not just a sleepy heating oil business,” said David Glendon, president and CEO of Sprague Resources LP in Portsmouth. “Consumers are increasingly demanding cleaner fuels. I think that’s a good thing.”
More consumers are paying attention to their impact on the environment, and that is encouraging companies which supply heating fuel and distribute electricity to focus on providing cleaner energy options.
LACONIA – Despite interest from multiple parties, Concord Hospital has made the only offer to acquire LRGHealthcare — the parent of Lakes Region General and Franklin Regional hospitals — at a bankruptcy auction.