More consumers are paying attention to their impact on the environment, and that is encouraging companies which supply heating fuel and distribute electricity to focus on providing cleaner energy options.

“It’s not just a sleepy heating oil business,” said David Glendon, president and CEO of Sprague Resources LP in Portsmouth. “Consumers are increasingly demanding cleaner fuels. I think that’s a good thing.”

Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Tuesday, December 15, 2020