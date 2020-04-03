CONCORD -- The Trump administration approved a disaster declaration for New Hampshire Friday that makes the state eligible for 75% federal reimbursement for much of its response to COVID-19, including calling out the NH National Guard.
Gov. Chris Sununu announced the decision during an action-packed news conference in which he predicted by next Monday up to 80,000 will have sought unemployment benefits since the coronavirus crisis began.
This total for new jobless claims in the past two-plus weeks would be twice as many than at any time in state history, the governor said.
Friday was also the first day with multiple deaths reported in New Hampshire.
The two recent deaths were Hillsborough County residents over the age of 60. This brings the total fatalities from COVID-19 in the state to seven, with 540 positive cases and 80 who were hospitalized with the virus.
The state's emergency declaration Sununu issued three weeks ago expired Friday and he signed a new order extending all his decisions related to the order for another three weeks.
Surge bed units ready
Sununu and National Guard Adjutant General David J. Mikolaities confirmed the completion of 14 clinical surge bed units spaced from end of the state to the other, Nashua to Colebrook. This creates 1,662 additional beds for COVID-19 patients, boosting New Hampshire's bed capacity by more than 30%, Sununu said.
The last bed surge center was completed in Colebrook Friday along with centers in Berlin, Concord, Conway, Derry, Durham, Haverhill, Keene, Lancaster, Littleton, Manchester, Nashua, Plymouth, Wolfeboro.
"This has truly been an all of government approach to this problem," Gen. Mikolaities said. "The goal now is close the door, lock it and we will have access to that facility if the need is there."
Sununu said he's exploring whether the state should create a "hazardous duty" pay bump for some frontline workers such as those working in long-term care facilities.
He stressed the state should and will identify the location of long-term care centers that have "broad outbreaks" of COVID-19.
Sununu said the state is monitoring "a half dozen" facilities where there has been more than an isolated case of the virus.
"We want the public to be aware if there are larger outbreaks of the virus to be sure," Sununu said.
Officials at Crotched Mountain Foundation school in Greenfield confirmed last Thursday that a 46-year-old male patient had died and multiple staff and other residents tested positive for the virus.
Officials with Hanover Hill Care Center in Manchester confirmed Friday they have had residents test positive with COVID-19.
“We have kept residents and their family member contacts, as well as our staff, informed as this situation has unfolded,” said Lori McIntire, who has served as administrator of the family-owned Hanover Hill Care Center nursing home since 1998.
McIntire urged the public to donate any personal protective equipment to her facility or a similar long-term care center in their local area.
“That it could happen here shows it can happen anywhere,” McIntire said. “There are ways to help in our time of need. News about the statewide shortage of personal protective equipment has focused on hospitals, but it’s a crisis everywhere. We would ask any member of the public wishing to help out to donate new N95 or surgical masks, gowns, and gloves."
Boost for businesses
To stimulate more small business lending, Sununu revealed starting next week he will be moving tens of millions of state government cash now sitting in large, out-of-state banks into the 16 smaller, state-chartered banks.
Decades ago, state government used to deposit its cash reserves in state banks until a severe real estate recession led to the closure of seven of the state's largest banks in 1990-1991.
The state saves money by parking its money in large banks that offer lower fees on the big cash balance than state banks do.
Sununu said he'll announce early next week a $50 million initial deposit plan he's working on with Banking Commissioner Jerry Little, the longtime, former president of the New Hampshire Bankers Association that represents all banks that operate in the state.
"Our New Hampshire-based banks have liquidity, they are strong, they are usually on the front lines in lending to small businesses," Sununu said.
Other topics addresed at Gov. Sununu's Friday briefing include:
• The New Hampshire Grocers Association issued new guidance for all its members that included setting up its own emergency operations center to ensure consumer supplies are available at all outlets and new rules such as limiting customers in stores to no more than 50% of capacity.
• Sununu said closing state parks "is on the table" but to try and keep them open, he's issuing a Home Hike Challenge to encourage all New Hampshire citizens to take hikes and leisure walks closer to home rather than contribute to the continued overflow at the state's most popular mountain trails.
"We want folks to explore their own surrounding communities," Sununu said.
• The governor also signed an executive order that permits the governing body of any New Hampshire city or town to "abate" the late fees and interest owed on local property taxes.
• A short time before President Donald Trump advised but did not order Americans to wear hand-made cloth masks in public, Sununu said he would defer to the guidance Trump received from the Centers for Disease Control and the COVID-19 Task Force.
• Sununu also tweaked one of his executive orders that put a stop to all eviction proceedings during this crisis.
The change permits landlords to start eviction if the tenants "cause damage to property or who present a threat to the health and safety of their neighbors."
"During these challenging times, we must continue to balance the need to provide relief to those struggling financially while ensuring that individuals do not take unfair and harmful advantage of the protections that the state has provided," Sununu wrote.
"These orders I am issuing today are intended to do just that.”
• Sununu gave a shoutout to SoClean of Peterborough, which announced Friday it was donating 250,000 masks to smaller scale health care facilities.
• Sununu said at least 100 first responders in the state have tested positive for the virus or had to self-quarantine due to contact with someone.
"We have already been planning with the National Guard to have their men and women serve in police or fire roles to help support those individual groups," Sununu said.