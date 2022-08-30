NH Eye Associates has moved into its new location on Second Street in Manchester after years of planning and a few construction delays.
Renovations to convert the former Subaru dealership started last summer. The dealership remained open at 764 Second St. until its new location on Gold Street was completed in June 2021.
NH Eye Associates, previously located at 1415 Elm St. above Granite State Credit Union, officially celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its staff and guests Tuesday afternoon.
“We wanted to stay in Manchester and there were very few properties available that had all the parking we required,” said Giselle Boudette, practice administrator. “There are 120 parking spaces. What’s better than a car dealership?”
The new space is 17,300 square feet with 10 more exam rooms than the previous space.
Currently, the company has six ophthalmologists and five optometrists at the Manchester location. The company also has an office in Londonderry. About 55 people work out of the space.
“We have a new doctor starting on Sept. 1, so we’ve increased the number of doctors when we moved into this space,” Boudette said.
The building features a covered entrance and all exam rooms are located on the same level, which patients who have been to the other location have come to appreciate, she said.
Dr. Tom Lubelczyk gave several tours during the grand opening Tuesday. He said each doctor has four exam rooms, allowing for more efficiency for doctors seeing multiple patients.
“We were running out of room,” said Lubelczyk, who has been with the practice since 1987.
The new office officially opens on Aug. 1.
The space features a pediatric wing with a separate waiting room. The artwork features pictures of cartoon dogs riding motorcycles with helmets and goggles or wearing fedora hats and glasses.
The optical department has hundreds of glasses prominently displayed near the waiting area with bright lighting.
“It makes it more visual to the patients,” Boudette said.
The additional rooms reduce wait times and allow the practice to see more patients, Boudette said.
“It will allow us to continue to grow,” she said.
The company declined to say how the project was financed or how much it cost.