NH Eye Associates to redevelop Subaru dealership

NH Eye Associates received Planning Board approval to redevelop the Subaru dealership on Second Street in Manchester.

 Courtesy/Allen & Major Associates, Inc.

Prime Subaru is in the process of building a dealership on Gold Street. Subaru will stay at 764 Second St. until the new location is complete.

Sunday, December 27, 2020
Saturday, December 26, 2020