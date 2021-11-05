NH gambling partner DraftKings posts 60% increase in quarterly revenue Reuters Nov 5, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save DraftKings Inc posted a 60% increase in quarterly revenue on Friday as betting firms enjoyed a boom in online gambling during the COVID-19 pandemic.Revenue for DraftKings rose 60% to $213 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri) Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesSon gets 50 years in Halloween night killing of his father in 2019With COVID-19 rising among vaccinated, health experts urge booster shotsAG: 1 dead, 1 injured in Seabrook shootingTest scores are in for Manchester schools, and they aren't goodMan arrested in connection to fatal Seabrook shootingState moves to deal with New Hampshire commercial driver shortageNew interest in the former 'pumpkinseed' bridge over Pemigewasset River in Livermore Falls GorgeConsumer alert issued for defunct Concord law firmLaconia mayor wins big, Somersworth mayor pulls it outServices set for fallen state trooper Sherrill Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CollectionsSgt. Sherrill memorial serviceManchester Mayoral Election108th annual BIA dinnerGoffstown Pumpkin RegattaMoose and foliage on Mount Cube