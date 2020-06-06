CONCORD -- Granite Staters are being invited to rally behind the nonprofit organizations in New Hampshire communities during NH Gives, a 24-hour online giving event on Tuesday and Wednesday.
People can choose nonprofits to support and take advantage of matching gifts to increase the impact of their contributions.
A $250,000 match, made possible by the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation and its Thomas W. Haas Fund and John F. Swope Fund, means that every gift of up to $1,000 will be matched 1:1 for the first $250,000 given during the 24-hour event. The Foundation’s Bio X Cell Fund will provide an additional $10,000 match for participating Upper Valley nonprofits.
NHGives.org is a secure platform where people can learn about nonprofits in the Granite State and donate directly. For 24 hours between 6 p.m. on June 9 and 6 p.m. on June 10, donations are tallied as participating nonprofit organizations compete for additional cash prizes, with leaderboards displaying progress.
“NH Gives takes on new meaning this year as nonprofits face the impact of the global pandemic. Organizations are rising to the needs of their communities, even while they’ve lost revenue from cancelled fundraising events and programs,” said Kathleen Reardon, CEO of the New Hampshire Center for Nonprofits, in a statement.
NH Gives, an initiative of the center, has raised nearly $1.5 million for New Hampshire nonprofits since its inception in 2016. More than 250 nonprofits are participating in the fundraising event.
“New Hampshire’s nonprofit organizations are there for all of us,” said Richard Ober, president and CEO of the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, in a statement. “Many are on the front lines during challenging times – feeding and sheltering people and caring for the ill. And others do so many things that improve our quality of life: conserving open space for all, making our communities more interesting and vibrant with the arts, reporting the news with diligence. NH Gives is a great opportunity for all of us to show that we are also there for our nonprofits, especially in this challenging moment.”
All participating nonprofit organizations are verified charitable nonprofits. View a full list at: www.nhgives.org/organizations.
The New Hampshire Center for Nonprofits is leading efforts behind NH Gives with support from lead sponsor, the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation. Additional sponsors include C&S Wholesale Grocers, People’s United Bank, Comcast NBC Universal, Merrimack County Savings Bank and Meredith Village Savings Bank as well as media sponsors WMUR, the Union Leader, Concord Community TV, NH Business Review and the Granite State News Collaborative. Marketing support is being provided by Brown & Company Design.