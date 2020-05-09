Goodwill stores across New Hampshire are reopening on Monday, and employees and customers alike are welcoming the news, according to a spokesperson.
“Everyone’s been really excited, especially in New Hampshire, to get back to work,” said Heather Steeves of Goodwill Northern New England. “And we know our shoppers are feeling that too.”
New procedures will be in place at all 11 New Hampshire store locations, both for donations and for in-store shopping, Steeves said.
Only a few people will be allowed to shop at a time, based on each store's square footage. An employee will be stationed outside to let in the appropriate number of people, Steeves said.
As everyone gets used to the new system, she said, “I hope people are patient with us."
Some smaller stores may be able to only have ten shoppers inside at a time, she said. “If 30 people rush to the store on Monday, they should expect a little bit of a wait.”
There are safety precautions in place for shoppers and employee alike, she said. Sneeze guards have been installed at all cashier stations, and employees have been provided personal protective equipment including gloves and face coverings. In addition, “All the carts have been sanitized and will be sanitized between each use,” she said.
Customers are asked to wear face coverings when they shop as well, Steeves said. “We’re asking everyone to come prepared just like you would if you went to the grocery store or anywhere else that’s essential for your day,” she said.
Goodwill stores in New Hampshire began accepting donations last week with a new “touchless” system. Bins will be placed outside the stores, with separate containers for clothing, shoes and other soft items; hard items such as books and toys; and glass and other breakable items. The stores cannot accept oversized donations such as couches at this time.
All donations will be sanitized and quarantined before being put out for sale.
But Steeves said it’s impossible to sanitize items between customers. “We’re asking people to be smart, be safe and be careful,” she said. “We have hand sanitizer all over the stores.”
All purchases at Goodwill NNE stores support its mission to help individuals achieve personal stability, Steeves said, through workforce programs that provide job training and career support. Stores also offer job opportunities for people who otherwise might have barriers to employment, she said.
Goodwill workers are eager to return, she said. “We’ve been able to keep a ton of our employees, which has been such a relief and we just miss them so much,” Steeves said. “Each store’s like its own little family.
“They’ve been calling us all the time or texting, saying when are we opening? Its been nice to see that enthusiasm.”
Another group that’s excited about the reopening, she said, are other sellers who depend on finds from Goodwill to stock their own thrift stores, flea markets and online accounts such as Poshmark. She expects that group of shoppers will be out in force come Monday.
“A lot of businesses are run because of Goodwill, which we love,” Steeves said. “We’re all about getting people to work and being sustainable, keeping those things in the economy.”
Goodwill stores are in Amherst, Belmont, Concord, Derry, Hooksett, Hudson, Manchester, Portsmouth, Salem, Seabrook and Somersworth.