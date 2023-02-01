The state’s largest health foundation, the Endowment for Health, has received a $7 million gift from the foundation headed by the former wife of billionaire Jeff Bezos, which it will use to give unrestricted funds to nonprofits.
Nearly $1 million is initially going to 11 organizations, including $125,000 over five years to the Granite State Organizing Project.
“It was a complete bolt from the blue,” Executive Director Sarah Jane Knoy said Wednesday.
The group, with at least 250 volunteers statewide, works on a variety of issues including pushing for greater access to affordable housing, helping tenants facing evictions and exploring racial justice issues in high schools.
“I think the most important thing is it will allow us to be flexible and step up to address the needs that the community identifies and take on new projects,” Knoy said.
The MacKenzie Scott Foundation has cut a check for $7 million that the Endowment of Health will be sharing over the next three to five years with various nonprofits, according to Karen Ager, communications director for the Endowment for Health.
“It’s a lot of money to give all at once,” Ager said.
Scott’s foundation has plans to give more than $14 billion to more than 1,600 nonprofits “to use as they see fit for the benefit of others,” said the foundation’s website.
Its process is to “conduct quiet research to identify candidate organizations working to advance the opportunities of people in underserved communities,” the website said.
Donations to the 11 New Hampshire organizations ranged from $10,000 to $125,000, some spread over multiple years.
“Our grantees were delighted to hear the news,” Ager said.
“It’s largely based on the size of the organization and the capacity to do the work,” Ager said. Some are multi-year grants.
Knoy said the fact the $7 million gift comes with no strings attached, making it easier for organizations to use the money partly on running its operations.
Others receiving grants were Safari Youth Club, Victory Women of Vision, Organization for Refugee and Immigrant Success, NH Black Women’s Health Project and Building Community in New Hampshire.
Others were Manchester Community Action Coalition, Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire, Environmental Justice Community Advocacy, Early Childhood Equity Movement and Trust-Making Community Engagement Initiative.