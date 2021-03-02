NH Homeowner: Check your air and water for radon

A Nottingham resident has a message for New Hampshire homeowners: Check your air and water radon levels.
Antonio Beltran and his wife, Krista, discovered in late 2020 that their newly built home had consistent air radon levels of 125 pCi/L.
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency officials recommend taking action to reduce radon in indoor spaces when those levels reach 4 pCi/L.
“I didn’t want to take deep breaths all day,” Beltran said of learning about the air quality in his home. “I didn’t want to yawn.”
At 110,000 pCi/L, Beltran said his water maxed out the testing device used by Seacoast Analytical Services in Lee. The EPA does not regulate private wells, but recommends community water supplies test below 4,000 pCi/L.
Radon is problematic for many homeowners in New Hampshire because granite contains small amounts of uranium, which naturally breaks down to form radon. The gas has no color, taste or smell.
Beltran said although he got radon tests when he was buying the house, but nobody seemed to make a big deal of the situation. Learning that he was living in a home filled with radon six months later caused anxiety, the 32-year-old man said.
“I was obsessed over it. It was scary. I was always looking up information about radon and cancer,” Beltran said.
Radon is the number-one cause of lung cancer among non-smokers and a smoker who is exposed to radon has a much higher risk of lung cancer, according to the EPA's website. Every year, radon is responsible for about 21,000 lung cancer deaths.
Air and water mitigation systems were installed on Dec. 11. The air system cost $1,400 and the water system cost $4,500.
Beltran said he chose an Airthings air system and is now breathing easier.
Airthings, headquartered in Oslo, Norway, has offices in Europe, Canada and the United States. Their products are set up in homes, offices and schools. Owners can check air quality using their smartphones.
Wave is an example of an Airthings smart radon detector that people can move their hand in front of to get a snapshot of air quality levels. The app offers data tracked over time, measuring radon, airborne chemicals and carbon dioxide.
Airthings CEO Oyvind Birkenes said in the past year, awareness about the quality of indoor air has increased due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, so sales are skyrocketing.
Birkenes said people pay attention to the ingredients in the foods they eat, and should consider what is in the air they breathe.
“You breathe actually, almost 30 pounds of air per day, while you eat, maybe, a couple of pounds of food,” Birkenes said.
He said radon fluctuates daily, so continuous monitoring is necessary to understand long-term exposure.