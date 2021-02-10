State regulators will receive public input into the plans of Concord Hospital Inc. to acquire the assets of the financially troubled LRGHealthcare, acting New Hampshire Attorney General Jane Young announced on Wednesday.

Thomas Donovan, the director of the Justice Department’s Charitable Trusts Unit, will hold a public hearing via Zoom video software on Feb. 23 from 4 to 6 p.m.

