State regulators will receive public input into the plans of Concord Hospital Inc. to acquire the assets of the financially troubled LRGHealthcare, acting New Hampshire Attorney General Jane Young announced on Wednesday.
Thomas Donovan, the director of the Justice Department’s Charitable Trusts Unit, will hold a public hearing via Zoom video software on Feb. 23 from 4 to 6 p.m.
General Motors reported solid fourth-quarter and year-end results Wednesday despite an eight-week production shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of the Takata airbag-inflator recall announced in November.
Aunt Jemima products will be gone from grocery shelves in June, and in their place will be bottles of syrup and boxes of pancake mix labeled Pearl Milling Company. The change comes one year after the company that makes them announced it was reckoning with the longtime mascot's racist roots a…