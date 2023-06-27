Fiber Optic Cable

Alejandro Orta of Aerial & Underground Construction runs fiber-optic cable on Bridge Street in Manchester last Thursday.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

New Hampshire is set to receive more than $196.5 million as part of an effort to make sure all Americans have access to high-speed internet by 2030.

Right now, New Hampshire has more than 49,500 homes with no internet access, according to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.