The state plans to begin construction of a 12,000-square-foot NH Liquor & Wine Outlet at Exit 17 off Interstate 93 in Concord later this year.
The New Hampshire Liquor Commission plans to build the store at Concord Crossing on Whitney Road alongside a new 80,000-square-foot Market Basket and other retail.
“This new location at Exit 17 is strategically located to capitalize on the more than 34,000 vehicles that pass along the route each day and positioned alongside other premier retailers,” said Commission Chairman Joseph Mollica in a news release.
The store will feature over 4,000 sizes and varieties of wines and spirits. The design will be modeled after the New Hampshire Liquor & Wine Outlet in Warner.
Since 2012, the commission has opened new or renovated existing stores in more than 30 communities.