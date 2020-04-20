CONCORD -- The New Hampshire Lottery has added eNASCAR simulated races to sports bettors can legally wager on in the Granite State.
With NASCAR and other major live sporting events in limbo amid the coronavirus health crisis, virtual racing has become popular with fans. eNASCAR races feature drivers competing online in simulated cars, tracks and races.
Charlie McIntyre, executive director of the New Hampshire Lottery, said that the addition of eNASCAR provides a new opportunity for Granite State bettors in search of competitions during the coronavirus shutdown.
“The New Hampshire Lottery is constantly looking for ways to engage our players and to attract new audiences and eNASCAR represents a strategic addition to our sports betting portfolio,” McIntyre said in a news release last week.
The next eNASCAR race is the sixth round of the Coca-Cola iRacing Series. It starts at 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, when drivers will compete on a track simulating Dover International Speedway.
Online and remote sports betting through the New Hampshire Lottery and DraftKings has been available since Dec. 30.