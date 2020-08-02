Dr. Hagger Ali joins Seacoast Dermatology
PORTSMOUTH — Dr. Hagger Ali joined Seacoast Dermatology and is accepting new patients in the Exeter and Dover offices. Ali received her master of biomedical science in immunology and master of public health from Tufts University of Medicine in Boston. She obtained her doctor of medicine from Marshall University in Huntington, W.Va. She completed her residency at the University of Wisconsin in Madison.
Kalwall promotes Keller to sales manager
MANCHESTER — Kalwall Corp., a manufacturer of diffuse natural daylighting systems, named Michael Keller as sales manager for a swath of the Mid-Atlantic. Keller replaces Bob Beganie, who is retiring after more than 38 years with the company. Keller has been sales representative for southeastern Pennsylvania and Delaware for the past two years. He previously spent 10 years with the company in various roles, including drafting, engineering, programming and sales support. Keller is a grandson of Kalwall founder Robert R. Keller.
Dickey joins United Way as county director
CONCORD — Martha Dickey joined Granite United Way as Merrimack County area director. She previously served as director of donor relations, where she had helped to grow the Alexis de Tocqueville and Leadership Giving societies. Prior to joining Granite United Way, Dickey served as the development director for the Friends Program in Concord.
Ford joins New Hampshire Housing
BEDFORD — Lisa Ford joined New Hampshire Housing’s Homeownership Division as senior manager, partner relationships. Ford previously was a mortgage loan officer with Bank of New Hampshire, is a certified mortgage professional and a licensed real estate broker. She serves on the board of the New Hampshire Mortgage Bankers and Brokers Association and is vice president of the Gilford Rotary.
The Echo Group partners with counseling center
CONWAY — The Echo Group, which provides visual electronic health record technology for the behavioral health industry, has partnered with local behavioral health facility, Horizons Counseling Center, located in Gilford and Laconia. Echo is providing electronic health record (EHR) technology and billing services for Horizons.