Anne Tyrol, MHA, MSN, RN, CEN, CENP, has been named Cheshire Medical Center’s chief nursing officer, effective Oct. 30.
Tyrol served as associate chief nursing officer at Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital in Lebanon. She previously was director of emergency services at Concord Hospital and served two years as the nurse manager in the emergency department at Concord Hospital. She has more than 10 years of experience in nursing. She earned her bachelor of science at the University of New Hampshire in Durham and her associate degree in nursing at Central Maine Medical Center School of Nursing in Lewiston, Maine. She holds a dual master’s degree in healthcare administration and nursing from Saint Joseph’s College of Maine as well as board certification in Executive Nurse Practice.
Marketplace names new manager
Hannah Grimes Marketplace in Keene has welcomed a new store manager, Justin Somma. Somma has years of experience managing small businesses.
Kevan to retire from TFMoran, Inc.
After nearly 30 years at TFMoran, Inc., Jeffrey M. Kevan, principal and civil engineering department manager, has announced his intent to retire from the company at the end of 2022. Nick Golon, PE in the Bedford office, will assume Kevan’s role of civil engineering department manager. Golon has more than 21 years of experience in civil engineering, with the last 16 years at TFMoran.
Blaine is Residential Resources’ new VP
Residential Resources, Inc. (RRI) promoted Sara Blaine to vice president of operations.
Blaine accepted this new role with the company earlier this week. She will be responsible for overseeing special projects and the daily operations of RRI locations in both Maine and New Hampshire.
She previously served as senior director of operations and has 18 years of experience in the human services field. She holds B.A. in sociology from the University of New Hampshire.
Franklin Savings Bank promotes 3
Franklin Savings Bank has promoted Nancy Watson to AVP, branch manager-Boscawen, Jon Cayton to AVP, branch manager-Franklin, and Shelbie Swanson to branch manager-Gilford.
Watson joined the bank in 1985 as a teller at the Bristol office, then transitioned into loan operations department as a loan processor. In 2009, she was appointed branch manager of the bank’s former New Hampton office and later moved to the Boscawen office.
Cayton began his career with FSB in 2018 as branch manager of the main office in Franklin. He recently assumed oversight of the customer contact center. He has more than 37 years of experience.
Swanson started with the bank in 2018 as a personal banker at the Gilford office and was later elevated to personal banker II, then personal banker III and retail trainer. She holds an associate of arts degree in liberal arts from Lakes Region Community College.
Boys and Girls Club honors directors
The Boys & Girls Club of Manchester has announced their 2021-2022 directors of the year. Each year it awards members of the board of directors who display outstanding leadership and an unwavering commitment to BGCM’s mission.
The directors who were honored this year are Ken Senus of St. Mary’s Bank, George Tzimas of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, and Ed Murphy (BGCM board president) of Amoskeag Beverages.
The Boys & Girls Club of Manchester is one of the 53 founding organizations of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. The Manchester Club was incorporated in 1907 and has an annual membership of more than 2,600 children. The organization operates programs at three sites throughout the Greater Manchester area.