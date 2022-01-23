Easterseals adds three to its executive team
MANCHESTER — Easterseals New Hampshire has added two new chief officers and promoted another to its executive team.
Lisabritt Solsky is the organization’s first chief growth officer. Solsky has spent her 25-year career serving the public interest. A lawyer by trade, she worked for several years in legal aid in Massachusetts, and then spent 15 years working for the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services in various roles, including deputy Medicaid director.
Most recently, Solsky served as vice president of strategy and corporate development at Granite State Independent Living. She currently serves on the NH Public Health Association board of directors, where she chairs the membership committee.
Cathy Kuhn joins Easterseals NH as the organization’s first chief training, policy and research officer. She has over 20 years of experience leading organizations in the homelessness and housing sector. Most recently, Kuhn served the Metropolitan Housing Coalition (Kentucky) as its executive director. Prior to her time in Kentucky, Kuhn was the chief strategy officer at Families in Transition, New Hampshire’s largest homelessness, and housing provider, where she had worked since 2006. From 2012 to 2020, she served as the director of the New Hampshire Coalition to End Homelessness, a nonprofit organization dedicated to finding effective solutions to homelessness through research, education and advocacy.
Claire Gagnon, senior vice president/Controller, has been promoted to chief financial officer effective Feb. 1. Gagnon replaces Elin Treanor, who is retiring from Easterseals after a 41-year career with the agency.
Gagnon will oversee a team of 32 and steward an annual budget of more than $100 million. She brings over 30 years of finance experience to her new role, has been with Easterseals New Hampshire for 14 years, beginning as an accounting manager. Before joining Easterseals, she worked in both for- and nonprofit finance settings.
Caruso promoted to EVP at Bank of NH
LACONIA — Bank of New Hampshire has promoted Cheri Caruso to executive vice president – chief technology, digital banking & operations officer. She is responsible for overseeing the information technology, electronic banking, project management, deposit & loan operations and innovation/process improvement divisions.
Caruso joined Bank of New Hampshire in February of 2018 as vice president – senior project manager following a banking career of over 35 years. Her experiences have included branch management, electronic banking, bank operations, data processing and information technology. She was promoted to chief technology and digital banking officer and joined the executive management team in October 2020.
Three join client services team at Polaris Direct
HOOKSETT — Ren Chase, William Goy and Beth Patterson have joined the growing client services team as account managers with Polaris Direct, a direct marketing services and printing company.
Goy brings with him more than 20 years of account management experience in the direct mail marketing and printing industry and has worked with an array of clients including nonprofit organizations, advertising agencies, financial companies, retail outlets and universities.
Patterson plans to leverage her 15 years of account management experience to work with Polaris’ enterprise clients.
Chase joined the client services team as an assistant account manager. He has an extensive background in marketing and advertising, including nearly 20 years of experience in news media, working for the Concord Monitor.
Murray joins city retirement system
Melanie Murray has joined the Manchester Employees’ Contributory Retirement System as executive director. Murray joins the system from the town of Salem, where she served as their accounting and budget manager for the past 20 years.
Donald R. Pinard was elected to the board of trustees for the System in December. Pinard previously served on the board for six three-year terms.
Laflamme takes role in Campton
CAMPTON — Bank of New Hampshire has promoted Barbara Laflamme to assistant vice president – Campton banking office manager. Laflamme is responsible for management of the office’s deposit portfolio, customer relationship management, new business development and community engagement, as well as all daily operations of the office.
Laflamme joined Bank of New Hampshire in April 1997 as a bank services representative. She was promoted to banking office manager in January 2017 and has held many positions over the course of her employment and has managed several BNH retail banking offices.
Osetek elevated at Meredith bank
Meredith Village Savings Bank has promoted Daniel “Dan” Osetek to senior vice president, commercial lending team leader. Osetek will oversee the leadership and development support for one of the bank’s regional commercial lending teams, while continuing to assist businesses with their commercial lending needs. He will be based out of the Moultonborough branch office.
Osetek joined MVSB as vice president, commercial loan officer in 2014 after previously serving as the assistant vice president, commercial relationship manager for Northway Bank.