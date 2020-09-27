Families in Transition-NH names new leaders

MANCHESTER — Families in Transition-New Horizons (FIT-NH) recently announced changes to its leadership and management team with new hires and internal promotions.

Stephanie Savard

SAVARD
Meghan Shea

SHEA
Joseph Payne

PAYNE
Christine Chrysafidis 20PR.jpg

CHRYSAFIDIS
Kimberly McLaughlin

MCLAUGHLIN
Sunday, September 27, 2020