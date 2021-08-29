Gowern joins realty’s Bedford office
BEDFORD — Paul Gowern has joined Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty Bedford.
Gowern lives in Manchester and has more than 20 years of sales experience.
Backer joins Access Sports Medicine
EXETER — Chelsea Backer, D.O., has joined the Exeter practice of Access Sports Medicine and Orthopaedics (ASMO).
Dr. Backer was also a team physician at the University of Delaware and various high schools in the Delaware area during her residency at Christiana Care Health System. Dr Backer oversees the Athletic Training program at Access and is the director of the Concussion Management and Osteoporosis Program.
Dr. Backer specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of all non-operative sports injuries.
GZA hires Zarta Gier for Bedford office
BEDFORD — GZA GeoEnvironmental Inc., a leading multi-disciplinary firm providing geotechnical, environmental, ecological, water and construction management services, has named Deborah M. Zarta Gier, to lead its Bedford operations.
A Certified Natural Resources Professional, Zarta Gier has 28 years of experience in natural resources management and planning, focusing on site assessments, stormwater management, environmental remediation, regulatory implementation and compliance, and construction compliance monitoring. Zarta Gier also leads GZA’s companywide Natural Resources & Siting and Permitting services, and serves on the firm’s Board of Directors.
Jewett Construction welcomes Palmer
FREMONT — Jewett Construction Company, a New England regional design-build construction management firm and general contractor, has announced the addition of Human Resources Manager Lynn Palmer.
Palmer has more than 25 years of experience in the field. She began her career working for NTP Software in Manchester, where she built an HR department from scratch before moving on to Irving Oil and later Circle K of Akron, Ohio. At Circle K she successfully merged over 200 retail locations with 1,800 employees in four different states during a joint venture partnership between Irving and Circle K.
Two join Friends of NH Drug Courts
CONCORD — The Friends of New Hampshire Drug Courts announced that former state Sen. Jon Morgan and retired Manchester Fire Chief Dan Goonan have joined the Friends board of directors.
Goonan served 36 years with the Manchester Fire Department, retiring as fire chief April 30. He was a vocal advocate of the Safe Station program, which connects anyone with a substance use disorder who comes to a fire station seeking help with treatment. In 2019, Goonan was named to an advisory committee of the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
Morgan, a Brentwood resident, represented state Senate District 23 from 2018-2020 during which he established and chaired a commission to study the statewide expansion of mental health courts.
Wicks Insurance hires three
The Wicks Insurance Group hired Alexander Lambert as a licensed sales professional in the Chelmsford, Mass., agency. Lambert has a bachelor’s degree in history from UMass Amherst and joined the group in January 2021.
Edwin Veira, originally from the Virgin Islands was hired in February 2021. Veira is a 2014 graduate of UMass, Lowell where he majored in history and minored in education. Veira is licensed for property and casualty and is based in the group’s North Andover, Mass., agency.
Aria Lehmann, a native of New Hampshire, also joined the team in February 2021. Lehmann is a Licensed Sales Professional at the Manchester agency and welcomes the opportunity to help customers with their auto, home and other unique insurance needs.
Dalton joins Northeast Planning
NASHUA — Michael Dalton has joined Northeast Planning Associates, Inc. He will join the Wealth Management Team of NPA’s Nashua office.
Dalton has more than 10 years of experience in the financial industry, and will provide financial planning support and implementation for clients. In addition to being a Certified Financial Planner practitioner, Dalton holds the Retirement Income Certified Professional certification, allowing him to specialize in retirement income planning.