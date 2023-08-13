Granite VNA Nurse honored
Granite VNA hospice clinical resource nurse and daytime triage nurse Christine McDonald, RN, was recently honored with the Home Care, Hospice & Palliative Care Alliance of New Hampshire’s Ira Byock and Yvonne Corbeil Award for Innovation and Collaboration.
Established in 2013, the award recognizes those providing services in New Hampshire who demonstrate innovation and collaboration to improve quality, expand access and increase efficiency in all areas of hospice care.
McDonald, who joined Granite VNA in October 2021, has been an integral part in identifying how to efficiently and effectively communicate with patients and families who are newly referred to hospice care.
She assisted with redesigning Granite VNA’s communication process for addressing patient and family needs.
McDonald earned her associate’s degree in nursing from Rivier University in Nashua, and holds certifications in basic life support, electrocardiogram and phlebotomy, and she has completed training in caring for people with dementia.
HealthForce NH names Luczko senior director
Kate Luczko has been named the new senior director at HealthForce NH.
Luczko brings extensive experience in economic and workforce development to the team. She was the founding president and chief executive officer of Stay Work Play New Hampshire
In her role, Luczko will serve as a statewide leader promoting solutions to health-care workforce challenges by engaging, collaborating with, and soliciting input from partners, employers, higher education, policymakers, funders, the public, groups representing historically under-served populations, and other stakeholders.
She also will lead communication efforts to build awareness and support of HealthForce NH strategies.
Luczko most recently served as the president and CEO of the Greater Nashua Chamber of Commerce.
She is a master of business administration graduate of Southern New Hampshire University and undergraduate alum of the University of New Hampshire.
She is actively involved in the community serving on various boards of directors, advisory boards, committees, and as a volunteer.
Jennings joins Bank of NH team
Katie Jennings has joined Bank of New Hampshire as assistant vice president — Manchester banking office manager.
In her role as banking office manager, Jennings will be responsible for management of the office’s deposit portfolio, customer relationship management, new business development and community engagement. She will also oversee all daily operations of the office.
With more than 16 years of experience in the financial industry, Jennings brings extensive knowledge of banking products and service and passion for providing excellent customer service.
PSU names new associate provost
Plymouth State University named Lourdes Avilés, Ph.D., the university’s associate provost effective July 1. In her new role, Avilés will support the many initiatives and day-to-day operations of the Office of Academic Affairs, oversee and collaborate with student support services, disability services, advising and career services and lead several key advisory groups. She also will collaborate with academic program leaders in managing course offerings and oversee accreditation activities.
Avilés will maintain the title of professor of meteorology and will continue her research, though she will take a step back from teaching. She has been teaching at PSU for nearly 20 years, serving as chair of PSU’s meteorology and physics programs and the leader of the Academic Unit for Computational, Applied, Mathematical and Physical Sciences for the past six years.
Avilés joined PSU in 2004, after being raised and educated in Puerto Rico. She is believed to be the first Puerto Rican woman to earn a doctorate degree in atmospheric science. and is an adviser to PSU’s Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access (IDEA) Center.
Avilés is an expert in atmospheric science, with an emphasis on light and color effects in the atmosphere and the historic New England Hurricane of 1938, the latter of which she wrote about in her first book, Taken by Storm, 1938, which was published in 2013 and was recognized by the International Atmospheric Librarians with a History Choice Award in 2014.
Professor of Meteorology Eric Hoffman, Ph.D., will fill the role of chair of the meteorology program in fall 2024, after his partial sabbatical is complete. He previously served a similar role in the former Atmospheric and Chemical Science program. Until then, Hoffman will oversee the academic unit alongside mathematics faculty member Jennifer Nelson, Ph.D. Professor of Meteorology Samuel Miller, Ph.D., will serve as interim chair of the meteorology program and coordinator of the graduate program that Hoffman previously oversaw. New meteorology faculty member Ricardo Nogueira, Ph.D., will serve as the climate studies coordinator.
Avilés succeeds former associate provost Patricia Cantor, Ed.D., who served in that role since June 2020 and has retired after more than three decades of faculty service.
Comcast appoints regional VP
Comcast announced the appointment of Dan Hickey as vice president of sales and marketing for the company’s Greater Boston Region, which is headquartered in Chelmsford, Mass., and includes more than 300 communities in eastern Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine.
In this role, Hickey is responsible for the execution and competitive strategies around the company’s consumer business. Hickey also will manage the Region’s Xfinity stores.
With nearly 20 years of telecommunications industry experience, Hickey previously served as the senior director of enterprise sales for Comcast Business in the Greater Boston Region. Prior to that, he held a variety of sales leadership roles within Comcast Business.
Hickey received a bachelor’s degree in communications from Keene State College.